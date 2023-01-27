Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni To Star In Film Adaptation Of 'It Ends With Us'

Colleen Hoover fans: the movie adaptation of It Ends with Us has found its leads. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will play Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid, respectively, with Baldoni also directing the film.

Uber-popular author CoHo announced the casting news in a social media video that also explained the inspiration behind the story, which follows Lily as she attempts to break the cycle of abuse in her life. The 2016 novel is loosely based on Hoover’s mother, “who got us out of a scary situation when I was little,” the author said, standing in front of her childhood home.

“The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support,” she added, mentioning that Lively is her “dream Lily.”

It Ends with Us details Lily Bloom’s childhood and living with an abusive father, followed by her tumultuous marriage to neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. Lily eventually reconnects with her childhood friend Atlas Corrigan (yet to be cast), who challenges her relationship with Ryle.

Lively confirmed the casting news on her Instagram Stories, with The Smashing Pumpkins’ song “Lily (My One and Only)” playing over an image of the actor rocking Lily’s red hair.

Blake Lively is Lily in It Ends with Us. Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively and Hoover are also executive producing the film alongside Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of his production company, Wayfarer Studios. I Am Not OK with This creator Christy Hall will be adapting the screenplay.

Baldoni, known for his role as Rafael on Jane the Virgin, has been focused on his directing career as of late with such films as Clouds and Five Feet Apart.

“Here we go!!!!” he wrote, reposting Hoover’s casting announcement.

It Ends with Us became a “BookTok” phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies. Hoover’s follow-up to the novel, It Starts with Us — which tells Atlas’ side of the story — was released in October 2022 and instantly became a New York Times best-seller.

“So grateful to all of you for the support,” Hoover wrote. “AND TO YOU, MOM 😍.”