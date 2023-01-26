Baby names are usually influenced by a few factors, namely family traditions and trends. You want to pick names that represent important pieces of your lives or your relationships. But sometimes, the names you picked out a decade earlier for “someday” suddenly feel dated or not quite right. When you turn to the world around you for inspiration, it’s easy to end up picking a “trendy” name. What names are trendy right now? According to research, parents will be picking names from pop culture in 2023.
Expect to see an uptick in the name Wednesday, along with some of her friends. That ‘90s Show reminded all of us just how cool a name like Leia can be. And, of course, the Kardashian Klan is full of interesting and unique naming inspiration (including the long-awaited re-name of Kylie Jenner’s baby boy). Luckily, even if you follow this trend, parents are faced with so many options that it seems unlikely your kid will ever be in a classroom with five other students named Georgia or Ilonka.
The world is your oyster when it comes to baby names: Nothing seems off-limits. There are, however, names that experts predict will peak in popularity this year, and language-training company Preply’s new International Name Report says these pop culture picks will hit.
Not a fan of these exact names? No worries. They’re just suggestions. If you love the media that inspired them, you could also go with other names from those franchises. Rey and Luke are already well-loved Star Wars names. Ginny or Virginia from Ginny and Georgia is just as sweet. And The Midnight Club also boasts interesting names like Igby (technically an actor) and Anya. Using Archie or Lilibet are two other ways to show your support for the Duke and Duchess without choosing more traditional names like Meg and Harry. The naming options are nearly limitless.