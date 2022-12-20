Blake Lively Shared The Most Mouth-Watering Pregnancy Craving Meal

Blake Lively is no stranger to pregnancy cravings, but that doesn’t make them any less intense. The actor and director, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to Instagram to show off her “home edition” of a Stein’s Market and Deli favorite.

“Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant,” she captioned an absolutely mouth-watering photo of the pastrami, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut sandwich, complete with rye bread and Russian dressing on her Instagram story Monday night.

(“Order ‘The Rachel’ extra crispy meat and bread),” the A Simple Favor actor advised underneath the photo of the toasted sandwich. And for anyone who wants to really replicate Lively’s spin on the sandwich, it might be worth asking for some extra sauerkraut, too.

Lively has historically taken her pregnancy cravings very seriously. Back in December 2014, when the Gossip Girl was pregnant with her son James, now 7, she had private lessons with Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh to help her learn how to cook some of her favorite dishes she was particularly craving towards the end of her pregnancy.

“Nothing better (or tastier) than an evening spent with friends who share your passion,” she wrote on Instagram, per Bravo. “What you don’t see is the epic foodie dice challenge which took place afterward! Such a great night @chefhunghuynh. Thank you!”

When she was pregnant with her second child, Inez, now 6, Lively admitted to craving sweets. "I do have a sweet tooth, but a good sweet tooth—not overly sweet, not saccharin. Like dark chocolate," Lively said. "I like salty and sweet,” she told E News back in 2016.

Lively first shared that she was expecting at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September 2021.

“I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” she coyly said. Seems like creating the most decadent pregnancy craving meals falls under that category for Lively as well!