Everyone’s favorite Hollywood couple just seemingly spilled the beans that they’ve welcomed their fourth child into the world. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds posed for a photo during the Super Bowl with Reynolds' mother, Tammy, where Lively was not sporting her pregnant stomach.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” she wrote in a cheeky Instagram post from Super Bowl Sunday.

The post also features several photos of delicious food that the family was noshing on during the big game... and no pics of baby a this point.

Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 46, have not yet shared any photos of the new baby, but this family photo seemingly confirms that the Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star are now parents to four kids!

The couple already have three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty. 2.

While they have not revealed the sex of the baby, Reynolds will seemingly have no issue with adding another girl into the mix.

“I know girls,” he said in an interview on TODAY in November 2022. “So I'm kind of hoping for that.”

He explained that he’s the youngest of four boys and knows the chaos that can come with that.

“I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience. I love my well-being and I love my home,” he said jokingly. “I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.”

But let’s be real, there’s nothing not chaotic about four kids running around a household. Reynolds also knows this and said on the red carpet at the American Cinematique Award ceremony that he and the rest of the family are “very excited.”

"We'd have to be,” he stated. “You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited.”

Everyone has been in anticipation about the latest bundle of joy since Lively posted an adorable shot of herself in a red one-piece bathing suit with her pregnant belly on full display.

She also took the pregnancy reveal as a chance to call out all the weird paparazzi folks who will go to great lengths to get a shot of any celebrity while pregnant.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” she wrote in a September 2022 post.

Lively went on to continue those who have given her family space and offered their congratulations in a less predatory manner: “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb”

Lively comes from a family with five kids, so large families are nothing new for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actor. “I just like to create,” she joked at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15.

“Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”