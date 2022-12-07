Ryan Reynolds Gushed Over Blake Lively During His People's Choice Award Speech

As if these two weren’t already literally #couplegoals, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively yet again made everyone in America collectively go “AWW!” when Reynolds said the sweetest things about his wife while accepting the People’s Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Reynolds, 46, took to the stage to give a quick-witted but poignant speech about his career and who he owes all his success to including Lively, 35, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, and their three daughters: James, 7, Inez 6, and Betty, 3.

He noted that though he’s quick to make a joke about his wife and daughters driving him nuts, at the end of the day, they make him who he is today.

“You're my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” he gushed. “I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

He continued by thanking the people in his life, explaining that that gratitude list “starts with my family and it ends with [his] family.”

The Deadpool actor then paid tribute to his mother Tammy Reynolds, his brothers and his father James C. Reynolds, who passed away in 2015 after battling Parkinson's disease for 20 years.

Instead of focusing on himself, his accomplishments, and this People’s Choice award, Reynolds detailed what he thought his dad would actually be impressed by — his three granddaughters.

“If he could see all of the things that have been going on, he wouldn't be impressed with this stuff, he'd be most blown away by his three little granddaughters,” Ryan said of his late father. “To my original family, thank you for making me who I am. Thank you for your unfailing support of me despite some pretty, pretty damn questionable years there.”

Reynolds has known since November that he would be the recipient of this award and joked to E! News that the title made him feel like he was getting old.

“For starters, that's it, you know?” the Spirited star said during the New York City premiere of the new holiday film. “And then I realize, ‘Yeah, I've been around.’ I've been doing this job for over 30 years now. It’s a long time to do anything. And I’m lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years.”

While Reynolds feels grateful to be able to work in an industry he loves, he feels a bit more hesitant about allowing his daughters to do the same. The actor told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he doesn’t plan to let his kids pursue a career in the entertainment industry until they are older.

“Putting a kid in a business like this, it’s generally not about the kid. It's usually about the parents,” he said. “When they're older they can do whatever the hell they want. I'm excited for that. Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point.”