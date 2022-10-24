10-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter Bid Over $80k On Earrings At A Charity Auction

It’s no question that children of celebrities grow up just little bit different than your everyday kid. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter — Blue Ivy — is probably one of the best examples of that.

The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles this past weekend with her billionaire parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who also share five-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi. The family went to support Beyoncé’s mom — Tina Knowles — who was organizing the event.

According to TODAY, the young Carter kid was ready to bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother was wearing the earrings (that actually used to belong to Beyoncé) during the course of the event.

In an Instagram story captured by Abbot Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, which was later posted to Twitter, Blue Ivy was seen dressed in a flapper-inspired outfit with a gold headpiece, waving her auction paddle high in the air in an attempt to be the highest bidder. She ended up bidding over $80,000 for the diamond earrings.

Unfortunately for Blue Ivy , she didn’t end up as the highest bidder for the earrings, and they went to another generous party-goer.

However, Blue Ivy is no stranger to a good live auction. In 2018, she was able to take home a 36" x 36" art piece that was made out of deconstructed law and medical books. According to Vanity Fair, she bid $10,000 for the piece of art at age six.

That same evening, the aspiring singer her eyes set on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier. She initially bid $17,000 on the artwork before upping her bid to $19,000.

In the clip from 2018, Blue Ivy is seen sitting with her mom and dad raising her paddle with a huge smile on her face while her dad jokingly tried to take the paddle away to stop her from bidding any more money. Entertainer Tyler Perry ended up getting the painting for $20,000.

Perry recalled the moment during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live saying, “I was really, really excited to be there and there was this art that came out for auction. It's this beautiful painting of Sidney Poitier and I'm like, ‘I've got to have that.’”

That’s when he noticed that Blue Ivy was meeting him bid for bid. He joked about his inner monologue that evening saying, “‘Oh, I'm gonna teach you a lesson today!’”

“And she keeps going up and up and up with it,” he shared.

He said that Blue Ivy’s bid got up to $19,000, which Kimmel joked was three months allowance for the six-year-old.

Perry replied, “But for me I'm thinking it's charity, it's a good cause and I'm not letting this kid take this painting from me. I'm gonna teach you now little girl! You're not gonna get everything you want!”

It should be no surprise that one of the richest kids in the world is throwing around a few thousand dollars during an evening. According to a 2021 study by Electric Ride on Cars, researchers estimate that the oldest child of Jay-Z and Beyoncé made the list of the world’s richest kids, with a future net worth of $1 billion.

The only kids in front of Blue Ivy are literally royalty.

Sounds like she could afford the earrings.