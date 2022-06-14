Blue Ivy Carter, 10, has finally hit double digits and is officially embarrassed by her dad. In true preteen fashion, the child icon was seen at a recent NBA basketball game with Jay- Z, where she politely nudged her dad to cool it with the affection.

The pair attended game five of the NBA finals on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics. The rapper legend was all smiles, seemingly amused by his daughter’s reaction while the game's announcer officially welcomed the entertainer.

He acknowledged the camera during the introduction, putting his arm around Blue Ivy and smiling big while putting up the peace sign. She quickly began to push his arm and appeared to be saying, “Dad, my hair,” to which Jay-Z responded with a tighter squeeze and kiss on her cheek. Blue Ivy remained stoic without looking at the camera directly, or even reacting to her dad’s grandiose introduction that proclaimed him as a “24-time Grammy winner.”

In the words of Auntie Solange, don't touch her hair. Especially on a Jumbotron for everyone to see.

The video captured by SportsCenter quickly went viral, and naturally, Twitter was here for it. One commenter shared, “To us: Jay-Z, the all-time rap legend, to Blue Ivy: embarrassing Dad.”

Another Twitter user replied, saying “If it’s one thing Blue is gonna do, it’s humble her parents.”

Others commented on her uncanny resemblance to both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, noting that she is a perfect blend of the two, but her personality is all Beyoncé. One commenter shared, “Beyoncé 2.0. She even comes with a Grammy already.”

Blue Ivy won her first Grammy last year at age 9 for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Blue has a writing credit for the song.

Who runs the world? (The Carter) girls.