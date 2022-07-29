Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Her Kids In Celebration Of New Album

It’s official! Beyoncé has released new music. And, alongside Act 1 of her album Renaissance, she shared photos and a touching letter thanking those who inspired her latest work.

Thursday evening into Friday, the first part of Renaissance hit the world — as did a personal selfie of Bey with her three children, Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 5. The “Break My Soul” singer shared the rare photo of her kids with Jay-Z on her website alongside a note about her new record.

In the picture, the mom of three looks up at the camera as her pajama-clad babies sleep beside her in bed.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” she wrote. “And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

Beyonce shared a selfie with her kids on her website. Beyonce

Bey also sent love out to her parents, collaborators and fans, who she hopes “find joy” in her music and “release the wiggle.”

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be most creative,” Beyoncé shared of Renaissance, which is already receiving praise from listeners and critics alike. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for our world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

This is Queen Bey’s first full album since Lemonade in 2016. She did release new music over the last few years — debuting music films Homecoming and Black Is King in 2019 and 2020, respectively — and won Grammys for her singles “Black Parade” and “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

As for her personal life, Beyoncé, who turned 40 last year, has been private as usual — sharing only snippets of her kids here and there.

In a rare interview with British Vogue in 2020, the superstar shared that she was fully focused on her children and their well-being during the pandemic and shifting cultural landscape.

"My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” she told the magazine. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.”

She concluded, “I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”