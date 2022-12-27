While everyone shares photos and videos of cozy moments by the fire and opening gifts under the tree with family, not everyone is able to celebrate the holiday with the people they love. Kelly Rizzo, who was married to the late Bob Saget, shared an emotional reflection this holiday about her husband, as it was his family’s first Christmas since his passing at the beginning of the year.

“Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last,” she began in her post. “It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful stepdaughter, Lara.”

The post contained a reel of photos of the pair posing in front of festive Christmas Decorations around Chicago.

“I’m so glad we had that special time together,” she continued. “He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2 and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers ‘Uncle Bob’ and talks about him every single day.”

The blogger spoke on how he affected people, which, as Full House fans might guess, seemed to always be in a positive and powerful manner. “He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met,” she added.

She then concluded with some advice to her followers as they spend time around family this season, writing, “The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through.”

“As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that. Sending love and prayers, and wishes to you all. And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support, and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time. ❤️‍🩹❤️🎄❤️‍🩹❤️🎄.”

Saget passed away unexpectedly from a fall while in his hotel room in Orlando at the age of 65. The first anniversary of his death is coming up on the ninth of January.

Sending love to Kelly and the Saget family as they navigate this bittersweet holiday season.