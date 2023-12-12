Bradley Cooper Won’t Use His Phone If His 6-Year-Old Daughter Is Around

Several celebrities have come out noting that they have not allowed their kids to hop on social media or even have cellphones. Working to protect their kids from the dangers and risks of social media, celebs like Matthew McConaughey and Pink, have gone on the record to say that they’re taking their time when it comes to allowing their kids to be a bit more tech-savvy.

Though this trend is nothing new, one celebrity makes sure to not only take technology out of his kid’s life, but his life as well. Bradley Cooper revealed that he avoids using his phone when with his six-year-old daughter, Lea. He won’t even use Google to answer a question she may have.

While speaking with Emma Stone for an episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Cooper, 48, revealed that his daughter had a heavy, existential question he didn’t know the answer to.

“I was with my daughter the other day, she’s like, ‘So what happens after, when you die?’” he recalled.

Stone replied, “Oh, no!”

Cooper, who shares his daughter with with ex Irina Shayk — replied to her with an honest answer.

“I was like, ‘You know, I actually don’t know.’ Because I just always tell her the truth,” he said.

Unsatisfied with her dad’s response, she knew another option that would most likely have an answer.

“‘Doesn’t Google know?’” Cooper said she asked. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

“She asked if Google knew?” Stone replied.

“Yes. I was like, ‘Maybe,'” he said.

Stone asked Cooper if he looked it up on Google after Le asked, but the Maestro director and actor decided against looking the question up.

“No, I didn’t. We were getting ice cream,” he replied.

Cooper said his focus was on Lea. “Yeah, I don’t like to be on my phone around my daughter,” he said.

Stone said, “That’s cool. You’re a really good dad.”

Though Cooper’s daughter is only in elementary school, his proactive nature of setting boundaries with screens and the internet will do her a world of good in the long run.

Recent reports have revealed that teen girls are suffering from sadness at alarming rates. According to the Centers For Disease Control (CDC), 3 in 5 girls felt persistently sad and hopeless — a marker for depressive symptoms — up nearly 60% from 2011.

Also according to the CDC, more than 1 in 4 girls reported they seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, up nearly 60% from 2011. More than 1 in 10 girls reported they attempted suicide in 2021, up 30% from a decade ago.

These sad figures coincide with the latest research noting that many American teenage girls are now spending more time on social media than they spend on sleeping or school work.

There is something to said about a parent who can resist their own phone addiction and work to be present and in the moment with their child. His ex-partner Irina Shayk, would likely agree.

During a November interview with Elle, the supermodel said, “He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. [Co-parenting] always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Cooper and Shayk split in 2019 after four years together but have remained friendly coparents since.