The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2, Trailer Dropped And It Looks Super Duper Fun

Bridgerton is back, baby! Everyone’s favorite Regency romance debuted the first installment of season 3 — which focuses primarily on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington — back in May. Now fans are catching a glimpse of what the second set of episodes, which drop later this month, have in store for us.

We left off with the steamy carriage scene between Colin and Penelope, but what happens next? Who will Francesca Bridgerton (now played by Hannah Dodd) marry? And what of Benedict Bridgerton? (Fans of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books will know that the third installment focused on his story line. But the focus in the Netflix series shifted to Colin due to the #Polin buildup in the first two seasons.)

Netflix dropped a trailer for Part 2 — which will be released June 13 — and, from the looks of it, the drama isn’t letting up anytime soon.

What’s going on? Well, Penelope still hasn’t shared her big secret second identity with Colin, and it’s going to get complicated. Is the wedding going to go down, or not? Will he find out, and if so, from whom?

Just a few high-powered quotes from the trailer:

“Until he knows the real you, he can’t possibly love you!”

“If you won’t reveal the truth to him, I will reveal it for you!”

“Ladies don’t have dreams. They have husbands.”

Well, let’s start counting the days!

Check it out in full below.

