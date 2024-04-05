Every Single Scintillating Bridgerton Season 3 Photo Released So Far

Gorgeous period costumes (draped on just-as-gorgeous people), scintillating banter, bodice-ripping sex, and the kind of characters you get wholly invested in — what’s not to love about Bridgerton? Netflix’s Regency-inspired series hooked viewers in Season 1 with the steamy love story of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), and the fanfare over the show has only grown since then. So much so, in fact, that Netflix greenlit two more seasons way back in 2021. Now, the countdown until the next installment drops is officially on.

So, as everyone anxiously awaits the release of the first half of Bridgerton Season 3 on May 16 and the second half on June 13, let’s regale ourselves with a look back at every single photo of the season Netflix has shared so far.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) talks to Francesca Bridgerton (now played by Hannah Dodd) over tea. While Francesca plays a peripheral character in previous seasons, she’s set to make her debut in the Ton this season.

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 301 of Bridgerton.

In Season 3's first episode, Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), Prudence Featherington (Bessie Carter), Philipa Featherington (Harriet Cains), Albion Finch (Lorn Macdonald), and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) attend a social event.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Thanks to the Queen Charlotte spinoff, fans have much more context about her royal highness (played by Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) heading into Season 3.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Book fans will be pleased to see a favorite #Polin moment onscreen. In it, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) cuts his hand on a letter opener, prompting Penelope to wrap it for him. In this moment of quiet intimacy, Colin starts to feel something more than platonic.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Former boxer Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), pictured here with wife Alice (Emma Naomi) and their children Nicky (James Bryan), Daisy (Ariella Warburton), and John (Elias Amos), will step into a larger role this season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Sam Phillips joins Season 3 as Lord Debling, a promising new suitor for Penelope. Seen as an outsider, he’s determined to find a wife who goes against the grain — leading him to set his sights on our dear Lady Whistledown.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

The third installment in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, upon which the show is based, focuses on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson, pictured left). However, the focus in the Netflix series shifted to Colin due to the #Polin buildup in the first two seasons.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 301 of Bridgerton.

Shonda Rhimes calls the currently strained friendship between Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) the “second love story of the season.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

The Bridgerton family looks surprised? Shocked? Guess we’ll have to tune in to see.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Kanthony fans don’t have to sweat — Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) isn’t pulling a Lord Simon and disappearing. She and her new husband, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), still serve up some sweet and sexy moments.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Will Colin finally get out of his own way and fight for Penelope? Here’s hoping.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Word has it Colin tries to make up for his bad behavior towards Penelope last season by helping her grow her confidence enough to find a suitor this season. But when their efforts start to pay off, Colin begins to see his longtime friend in a new light. Cue the drama!

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

If the show stays true to the book order moving forward, it means there are only two more seasons until the youngest Bridgerton, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt, far right), gets her season in the spotlight. So, it seems safe to assume fans will get to know her better in S3.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

OK, Colin, we see you. Now get your life together and go after Penelope!

Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2023

Becoming the “diamond of the season” comes with complications for Penelope, who — as fans know — has a secret identity she must keep concealed.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

You can practically cut the sexual tension with a knife in this photo of Colin and Penelope from episode 2.

Netflix © 2023

If there’s one thing fans are waiting on with bated breath, it’s for a romance to fully bloom between Penelope and Colin.