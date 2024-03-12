When you think of Bath & Body Works, your mind probably doesn’t immediately go to… Netflix. But change is afoot, dearest readers — B&BW just announced a year-long partnership with the streaming service to “bring fragrance and beloved stories to life.” What does that mean, exactly? Well, let’s start at the beginning: In anticipation of the upcoming return of Netflix’s Bridgerton, B&BW will drop a collection inspired by the steamy Regency-era series.

Following a string of intriguing teasers, the fragrance maker put fans out of their misery by revealing that their first official collaboration with Netflix will be an exclusive, limited-edition Bridgerton line. According to the company, “The assortment is inspired by scenes, characters, key icons, and moments from the show, capturing its aspirational and vibrant aesthetic.”

Alas, the participants of this collab don’t have the loose lips of Lady Whistledown. Whilst the former would surely have spilled all the tea to “the Ton” by now, B&BW and Netflix haven’t released many details specifically surrounding the scents involved.

The exception? Diamond of the Season, the first release of the collection. According to B&BW, the hero scent features notes of sparkling peach, spring daffodil, and radiant jasmine and represents the “chosen” debutante of the social season.

On Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, members of the retailer’s loyalty program will have the opportunity to shop Diamond of the Season products — which include body care, candles, hand soaps, and sanitizers — online and in stores before the entire collection launches on Monday, March 25.

In addition to Diamond of the Season, B&BW has confirmed they will launch four more exclusive new fragrances inspired by Bridgerton.

Although they haven’t *officially* shared the other scents in the collection yet, the chatter online suggests that one, Queen Charlotte’s Tea, is a tea fragrance (that tracks), while another, Bridgerton Study, is scented after a study in the Bridgerton house (again, makes sense). Redditors believe the remaining two scents in the collection are Wisteria Garden and Danbury Shortbread, but so far, that’s just hot goss.

The retailer has also teased “numerous accessories that celebrate key icons and scenes of the show.” So, maybe a themed Wallflowers Fragrance Plug? A candle holder? PocketBac holders? The collection is rife with possibilities.

“Fans of Bridgerton are connected to this idea of immersive and decadent escapism, which we are trying to deliver through the power of fragrance. We wanted to add a dimension to the all-important occasion of bingeing our favorite Netflix shows,” explained Maurice Cooper, B&BW’s chief customer officer. After all, he added, “Scent is the most evocative of all our senses — it heightens our emotions, experiences, and memories.”

The collection comes just ahead of Bridgerton Season 3, which will air on Netflix on May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2).

As for what other collaborations B&BW and Netflix have in store for fans in 2024, it remains to be seen. Do you think it’s too early to start campaigning for collections inspired by Emily in Paris and Wednesday?