Dearest gentle readers! Lady Whistledown has some news for Bridgerton fans!

Season 3 may have just wrapped up a few months ago (leaving us all with a Pollin hangover), but we’re already being fed some super exciting news from Netflix and the Bridgerton crew for all those wondering if there will be a Season 4 of Bridgerton, including who the season will be about and a possible release date.

Will there be a Bridgerton Season 4?

After much speculation and anticipation, Netflix announced that Benedict Bridgerton (played by the adorable Luke Thompson) will finally be on the marriage market and his love story will be told!

The news was unveiled in an Instagram video, featuring some of Benedict's onscreen moments throughout the series so far.

"welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton," the video’s caption read. "benedict’s story is coming next season."

Toward the video’s end, Thompson appears as himself onscreen and is given a suit by someone behind the camera. Looking perplexed, he's informed that he is being fitted for "the masquerade ball."

In realizing the task at hand, Thompson says: "In that case, come on in!"

Those familiar with the Bridgerton book series will know the mention of a masquerade ball is a huge easter egg for the upcoming season!

Who will Season 4 of Bridgerton be about?

Fans could not get enough of this exciting news, raving on social media about how it’s finally Benedict Bridgerton’s time to shine.

“CAN IT BE OUT LIKE… TOMORROW ALREADY,” one user asked after the teaser announcement dropped.

“BENEDICT IS IN HIS MAIN CHARACTER ERA,” another wrote.

Another X user expressed their excitement over actor Luke Thompson, noting his vital-yet-underutilized role in the hit show.

“I’m honestly just thrilled for Luke Thompson. He is one of the most underused members of that ensemble, and while he said he was more than happy to wait his turn to tell Benedict’s story, I can’t wait to see what new layers he will find in the character next season. #Bridgerton,” they wrote.

Bridgerton Season 4 release date

As most fans have learned, there is zero rhyme or reason to how Netflix releases any season of Bridgerton.

The first season was released in December 2020 and the second season landed a little more than a year later in March 2022. Then, we all waited an eternity (two years) for Season 3, which was released in separate parts.

Part 1 of Season 3 dropped on May 16, while Part 2 was released on June 13. Then, in between Seasons 2 and 3 of Bridgerton, Netflix released the fan-favorite Queen Charlotte, a spinoff from the Bridgerton series with none of the main Bridgerton siblings.

When will Bridgerton Season 4 start filming?

Netflix has not announced any details for a Season 4 release date (not even a year), but showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that fans can expect a wait of up to two years. So, we might be looking at a spring/summer 2026 release date.

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language," Brownell told THR. "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Brownell revealed that the next season will begin filming in the fall and that the next season may have a warmer vibe to it compared to the pastels and spring-like feel of the last three seasons.

What will Season 4 of Bridgerton be about?

In the “Bridgerton” Season 4 logline that accompanied the announcement, Netflix confirmed that Benedict’s love interest will follow the events of Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, which sees Benedict searching for a “lady in silver” he meets at a masquerade ball who turns out to be a low-born woman.

In the books, she is named Sophie Beckett, but Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that Sophie Beckett is the heroine of Bridgerton Season 4.

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson),” it reads. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”