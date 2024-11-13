The 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Trailer Has Dropped

Bridget Jones was a cultural phenomenon when it first hit theaters in 2001, it was a cultural phenomenon. Millions of women instantly identified with the incredibly honest and hilarious take on what it’s like to be a single female trying to navigate the worlds of dating, career, family, and friendship. It was all so relatable, from her job drama to her love triangle to her struggles with her aging parents, and star Renee Zellweger hit a home run in the acting and comedy departments.

Now, 23 years later, Bridget is back again for what is essentially Bridget Jones 4. We find her in her 50s and has two children with her number one love interest, Mark Darcy. But tragedy has struck: her husband has died and she’s now widowed and once again at an intersection in her life.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy releases this Valentine’s Day weekend and will explore a more middle-aged Bridget who is navigating motherhood, dating, and all of her oldest issues — finding out who she is and where she fits in the world.

But don’t believe us, pull up a chair and take in the new full-length trailer that was released on Tuesday.

There are a few surprises here, even if you’ve read all of the novels: First of all, even though Mark Darcy is no longer with us, fan favorite Colin Firth still appears in the film, although it looks like he’s only present in a ghostly or dreamlike manner.

And while you might think that Daniel Cleaver (played by Hugh Grant) would be totally out of the picture by now, he is also still around, ostensibly helping Bridget through her grief as a cheeky friend and father figure to her kids.

It also looks as if two more men are on the dating scene as Jones tries to love again. There’s the very young Leo Woodall (White Lotus) and a teacher crush Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave) — how could one possibly choose?

The trailer also confirms a few things we were already guessing: it looks like Bridget is still charmingly getting into all sorts of trouble, including some over-the-top physical comedy. And she’s still making us feel seen even decades after we started relating to her.

What else is there to know?

What is the Bridget Jones 4 release date?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy drops in theaters on Valentines Day 2025. So you can either bring your own personal Mark Darcy or you can make a girls’ night of it — both seem equally applicable. The movie will stream exclusively on Peacock after its theatrical release.

Who is returning to the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy cast?

It looks like Colin Firth will have a small part in a dream sequence or two, and Hugh Grant will reprise his role as Daniel Cleaver, but only as a friend.

Bridget’s chosen family is also back, including Tom, Shazzer, and Miranda.

Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones will both return to plan Bridget’s parents.

A few new people are also joining the gang, including Emma Thompson as Bridget’s doctor and Isla Fisher as Bridget’s neighbor.

What are the Bridget Jones sequels?

After the original Bridget Jones’ Diary dropped in 2001, it was followed by The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’ Baby (2016). This will be the fourth installment.

Is Bridget Jones 4 going to be good?

Well, we don’t know. But Hugh Grant, who has been known to be way too honest about the movies he’s in, loves it, as he told Vanity Fair.

“It’s absolutely the best,” he said. “I think it’s very funny and very, very moving. I’m not in a lot, I did a week’s work, that’s it. But when you see the film, you’ll be very moved.”

“I loved the script — it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one,” he added.

Honestly, that’s all we need to hear.