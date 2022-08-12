Britney Spears' Lawyer Defends Her After Kevin Federline Posts Personal Videos

In the latest update from Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s custody disagreements, the two continue to go back and forth about the truth behind her relationship with their teenage sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. In a “cruel” move, Federline posted alleged footage of the pop star arguing with her boys, which has now been taken down from social media.

“As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12,” Federline captioned the videos, in which Spears can allegedly be seen disagreeing with and yelling at her sons. “This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth.”

On Thursday, Spears‘ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, released a statement about the videos, calling them a form of cyberbullying and a violation of the privacy and dignity of not only his client but her children.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent,” he wrote. “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyberharassment and cyberbullying statutes, among other things.”

Federline, 44, recently spoke to British network ITV about his ex-wife and her relationship with their sons and claimed they “are not seeing her right now” and decided not to attend her June wedding to Sam Asghari. The former dancer also said he believes Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship — which ended last year and was arranged by her father, Jamie Spears — “saved her back then.”

“There’s a lot of things that were going on that they just didn’t feel comfortable with,” K-Fed added of Sean and Jayden’s decision to end visitation with Spears.

Spears responded to Federline’s interview in a now deleted post on Instagram, which read in part, “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online … I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home !!!”

She added of her sons, “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL … they would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”

Rosengart, whom Spears hired in July 2021 to fight for her freedom, said it’s been an “honor” to work with her and help “protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past — and we will not tolerate bullying in any area.”

“We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him,” he concluded. “In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one.”