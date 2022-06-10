Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Officially Married And Here Are All The Pics

Joyful news, after what has been a roller coaster of a year for global pop icon Britney Spears: she and long-term partner Sam Asghari are officially husband and wife. Us reported that the ceremony took place at 8:30pm on Thursday in California, and was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who performed Paris Hilton’s wedding ceremony last year.

Asghari’s rep confirmed the news to Us, saying, “I am very ecstatic this day has come. I know [Asghari] wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The two dressed very traditionally, Asghari in a black tux and Britney in a classic white dress, complete with very long train and veil. She wore white satin Versace pumps, short white lace gloves, and a white choker.

The day before, Spears, 40, shared a pre-wedding teaser on her Instagram story. In the video, Spears reveals her ornately manicured hand holding a flute of champagne. “So this is my second time ever being in a Rolls Royce [and] I am really excited,” she said.

“There are stars on the ceiling and very tiny champagne glasses — which I have never had — and they are very cold already. I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails,” she added.

The hall where they got married was sprayed with pink flowers and bunting — and the special day even involved a horse and carriage fit for a princess.

In September, Spears announced her engagement to Ashgari, 28, and the road to wedding bells was paved with the termination of her 13-year legal conservatorship in November. Spears spoke publicly about a desire to have more children (she is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline) and how under the conservatorship she was not allowed to remove an IUD to enable a pregnancy.

In April, Spears announced that she was pregnant, but a month later the couple shared that they had lost their “miracle baby,” saying the miscarriage occurred “early in the pregnancy.”

With the exception of older brother Bryan, 45, Spears’ family members — the ones who oversaw the conservatorship — were not in attendance at the wedding. The guest list, however, was star-studded. Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace all made an appearance, according to People.

In one priceless moment, Spears and Madonna recreated the famous VMA kiss that happened almost 20 years ago. Oh, how times change!

Her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were not present, but sent along their best wishes.

“They’re happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, attorney to their father Kevin Federline, told People. Kaplan explained that the boys did not attend because “it’s [Spears’ and Asghari’s] night and they didn't want to take away from them.”

Britney can be seen wearing a few outfits throughout the day — after the ceremony, it appears that she swapped her pure white gown for a short cherry red dress more fit for dancing. later in the night, she’s spotted completely in the moment with her new husband, barefoot and wearing what looks like a black blazer.

Asghari also dressed down between the ceremony and reception, though he kept it classy by keeping in a suit. At one point, he wore a novelty t-shirt that read, “Britney and Sam” — and he looks thrilled.

The celebratory day was not without drama. Jason Alexander, 40, Spears’ childhood friend and, briefly, her husband in a 2004 Las Vegas wedding that was annulled after 55 hours, reportedly attempted to enter her Thousand Oaks, California, property. ABC News reports that law enforcement were called to Spears’ residence at 2p.m. Thursday, where they arrested Alexander, initially on an outstanding felony warrant, then subsequently on trespassing and other charges. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office also told ABC News that an emergency protective order was issued requiring Alexander to stay away from Spears.

Here’s to Spears enjoying her long-awaited marriage, surrounded by folks who love and support her.