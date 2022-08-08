Britney Spears Responds To K-Fed's Comments About Their 2 Teen Sons

Britney Spears is saddened by the fact that her ex-husband Kevin Federline is speaking negatively about her relationship with their two teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with the public. Federline recently went to the Daily Mail to talk about the pop star’s relationship with her sons in which he said the two teenaged boys “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” citing her social media presence — namely, the pictures where she is showing a bit more skin.

Feelings about whether or not Spears is “allowed” to post nudes on social media as a mother aside, the bigger issue here is the fact that navigating co-parenting with an ex is hard enough, especially with teens, without the entire planet giving a hot take on what an ex has said about your relationship with said teens.

The weekend after Federline spoke to DM, Spears took to Instagram to address her ex’s comments. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears' post read.

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Only one word: Hurtful.”

She then posted a carousel of text talking about how other artists who have children even younger than hers have *gasp* posed nudes on social media and not been criticized. She also noted that her ex shouldn’t be making public statements because “whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with his home.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer’s husband, Sam Asghari, also condemned Federline’s public airing of family affairs, saying, "There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

This seems like something that Spears and her two sons should talk about between the three of them if her social media is making them uncomfortable. If Federline were truly concerned for how awkward his sons felt about Spears’ photos, did he think that talking about it publicly would help them reconnect with their mother or feel better about it in any way? Because it feels like it would (and did) do the exact opposite.