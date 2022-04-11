It’s been a big year for Britney Spears — and it’s all culminating with this. The pop star announced today that she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari, just months after being freed from her conservatorship.

The “Toxic” singer shared the big news with an Instagram post. The pictures is a professional shot of a pink coffee cup surrounded by pink carnations.

And this is what the text reads:

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼”

Britney continued: “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, who are now 16 and 15 years old, respectively. She shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears has been talking about wanting more children with her new partner.

During her conservatorship, she testified about how she was required to be on birth control and how she was forced to work long hours without freedom.

In November, just around the time that she regained control of her life and career, she posted another stock photo — this one of a baby standing next to its parent on its tip-toes — and talked about having a baby.

“I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure,” she wrote as a caption.