Britney Spears is done with her family’s prayers. Just days after she first addressed her 15-year-old son Jayden for his interview with ITV, the pop star once again called out her son’s harmful semantics with a lengthy audio post on Instagram.

In the since-deleted post, Spears responds to Jayden’s decision to do an interview about his relationship with her. Previously, her ex Kevin Federline revealed that their children Preston, 16, and Jayden, had not seen their mother for “a few months.”

Jayden also spoke about his strained relationship with his mom, noting that her censored NSFW posts feel like a means “to get some attention.” He also parroted many of the phrases the “Toxic” singer’s father and conservator Jamie Spears used to disempower her, notably that he was hoping for her mental health to improve and offering prayers.

Spears first responded to this interview by sending Jayden “all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!!” But that doesn’t mean she is going to tolerate her son perpetuating the story that kept her in a 13-year conservatorship.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have,” the singer started off, alluding the traumatic conservatorship.

“I’m sure it is a little bit different and a touch lighter, me not being responsible for three 18-wheeler trucks with tour equipment and thousands of people to be responsible for on tour,” she said noting that her father was “in the corner of every room I had to be in” for over 20 years.

“So, Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her,’” she continued, pausing before pointedly asking: “Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month?”

Currently Federline receives $20,000 a month for each of the boys in child support. On top of this, Spears also covers school tuition, insurance, and clothing expenses, according to BuzzFeed News.

“Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful is that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” she asked, presumably alluding to the fact that her boys will be 18 by then and no longer eligible for child support.

Spears then talks about how she was in her kitchen with Jayden and looked him “straight in the eyes” and asked ‘how come I can’t see you guys anymore? Or just see you guys more?’’” She said Jayden told her, “Momma, it’ll change.” She noted that after this conversation, Jayden called his dad and then Spears “never saw you again.”

She then details how even when she and Federline were co-parenting 50-50, the boys always seemed to want to leave “two hours early” and nothing Spears did was enough for them. “If I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf*cking saint, it was still never good enough.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong and I know I’m not perfect, but the love I’ve given you and how much I adore you and your diplomatic way [of] speaking like Paw Paw [Jamie Spears]… ‘This can be fixed, I will see when she’s better?’ Jayden, it was a miracle I could even have a normal conversation when I got out of that place,” she said.

Spears went on: “You were just like my other family. You secretly loved looking at me as [if] something was wrong with me.”

“I didn’t need a family hiding shit in houses and whispering sh*t behind my back. Feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every f*cking thing in both homes. I needed unconditional love and support,” she concluded.