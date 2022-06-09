Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Getting Married Today!

It’s finally happening: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are tying the knot!

After just under a year of being engaged — Sam popped the question in September 2021 — the two are set to get married in an intimate ceremony today, June 9, per US Weekly.

Britney offered fans a glimpse of what their ceremony will look like in her Instagram stories the day before.

“So this is my second time ever being in a Rolls Royce [and] I am really excited,” Spears explains as she shows off her bejeweled manicure and a flute of champagne.

“There are stars on the ceiling and very tiny champagne glasses — which I have never had — and they are very cold already. I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails,” she added, giving the camera a closer look at the manicure.

“Too-da-loo my friends, cheers,” she says in a British accent, lifting her glass and taking a sip of bubbly as the video ends.

According to US Weekly, Britney’s family will not be in attendance. This feels fair, considering the hell they put her through with the 13-year conservatorship that didn’t allow her to make any decisions for herself.

Britney and Sam first met on the set of her 2016 music video “Slumber Party.”

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” Spears said during a 2017 radio interview. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

In 2018, Sam recalled how he first felt when meeting his soon-to-be-wife in an interview with Men’s Health.

“I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” he said. He tried to play it cool with a joke when they first met.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,' and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

Well clearly it got B’s heart! Congrats to the nearly newlyweds!