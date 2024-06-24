Mattel Is Releasing Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House

It was just last summer that the Barbie movie took the world by storm, painting the town pink and making the patriarchy see red. Our insatiable Barbie thirst has been met with a steady stream of collectible merchandise, and Mattel just announced plans to release a brand new little something for the Kenthusiasts.

This year Mattel will add to the festivities at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2024 with a release of new collectibles celebrating ‘Pop Culture Powerhouses.’ The release will include sets from Barbie, Jurassic World, Masters of the Universe, and Star Wars.

The Barbie set will be part of The Mini Barbieland collection, featuring miniature versions of iconic items from Barbie’s world. This time, Ken is getting his moment in the sun/fluorescent convention center lighting with the release of a Miniature Mojo Dojo Casa House.

And don’t worry, if you can’t make it to this year’s Comic-Con for the July 24th release, the Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House will be available on the Mattel Creations website beginning Thursday, July 25th. It will retail for $50.

There is even a miniature denim-clad Ken, baring a tanned plastic chest beneath his film-inspired jean vest. We can feel the Kenergy!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Upon following Barbie to the real world and getting a taste of male privilege, Ken eagerly returns to BarbieLand to implement patriarchy there. Barbie returns to her DreamHouse to find her stylish pink doors replaced with batwing saloon doors, which open to reveal splashes of camo and just so many horses (aka ‘men extenders’ as Ken points out).

In Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, every night is boy’s night, whether it makes sense or not.

“Ken: This is no longer Barbie's DreamHouse. This shall henceforth be known as Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Sasha: You don't have to say dojo and house.

Gloria: And casa...

Ken: But you do because it feels good. Try it.”

Mattel Creations

The Kendom takeover of BarbieLand and her DreamHouse is a Kentastrophe in the movie, but in toy form, it’s Kentastic. The clashing Ken-selected furniture and accessories are all there:

Baseball mitt chair

Guitar (you can pretend he is playing at you!)

Telescope

Three stacked mini-fridges

Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House didn’t last forever in the movie, but it can live forever as part of your collection.