Cameron Diaz Wants To ‘Normalize’ Separate Bedrooms... And Houses

It’s a topic that definitely divides couples: Do separate bedrooms lead to waning love, less entwined lives, and divorce? Or do separate bedrooms give couples the space to get better sleep and more privacy, so that they can be better partners during the day?

It turns out that one in four couples opt to sleep separately — but is that a good or a bad thing?

One celebrity has come out in favor of the non-traditional marital sleeping arrangement — and even takes it one step farther: Actor Cameron Diaz is pro-separate snoozing.

The 51-year-old There’s Something About Mary star sat down with model Molly Sims for her Lipstick on the Rim podcast, where the pair, plus co-host Emese Gormley, started talking about marital bliss — and proximity.

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Diaz began, taking a pretty common stance these days.

But then she took it further.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” she said. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

OK, so maybe it’s not the most practical setup when it comes to money, but if mortgage payments and logistics weren’t a factor, this sounds like a pretty cool set-up.

But it turns out that in reality, Diaz does not follow her own dream of semi-separate living.

“By the way, I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married,” she told Sims.

Well, bummer. One of the issues with separate bedrooms (and separate houses, too) is that both parties have to see it as a good thing for it to work.

Diaz is married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, whose twin brother, Joel, is married to Nicole Richie. Diaz and Madden tied the knot just ten months after meeting and have now been together for a decade. They also share a daughter, Raddix, who is three years old.

Diaz isn’t the first celebrity to come out as pro-separate beds. Today co-anchor Carson Daly has been open about how he and his wife Siri have navigated “sleep divorce,” admitting on Today that, “It’s the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart.”

But more recently, the pair now says they are “sleep separated.” That means that they spend some nights together and others apart. They’ve also moved to the “Scandinavian method,” in which, “you have your own comforters or duvets.”

It almost seems like different things work for different people. And that what happens in other people’s bedrooms isn’t really up for other people to debate. Anyway, be right back, looking for a separate house for me to sleep in.