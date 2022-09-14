So long, Hallmark. Hello, Great American Family. After starring in over 20 movies, fronting the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series and hosting various specials for Hallmark over the last decade, the so-called “Queen of Christmas” Candace Cameron Bure will debut her first holiday movie with Great American Media this November.

Bure officially joined the new network in April under an agreement to develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living, including playing a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise. The brand prides itself on featuring family-friendly series, original holiday movies and seasonal rom-coms that ‘celebrate faith, family and country.”

In a People exclusive, Bure, 46, revealed that her first Christmas film under the GAC umbrella, A Christmas ... Present, will air in November.

"A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what's right in front of our eyes," Bure said in a statement. "The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it's through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what's most important."

The movie, made in partnership with her company Candy Rock Entertainment, will see Bure star as Maggie Larson, "an overly-scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season."

The Queen of Christmas herself!

GAC Media is Hallmark’s latest competition when it comes to quintessential Christmas programming. Launching in September 2021, the brand, acquired by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott, has successfully made a handful of Hallmark mainstays make the switch, including Bure, Lori Loughlin, and Trevor Donovan. Other stars like Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Debbie Matenopoulos, Jennie Garth, Jessica Lowndes, Matthew MacCaull, Chad Michael Murray, Sam Page, Becca Tobin, Jill Wagner and Dewshane Williams are set to appear on both networks.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family," Bure said in a statement at the time of her deal with GAC. "Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Great American Christmas returns on October 21 with a new slate of original holiday movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday. Christmas movies will also air all day and night through the end of 2022.

Get that hot cocoa ready as you flip back and forth from Hallmark to GAC this holiday season, Christmas lovers.