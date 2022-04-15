Rappers Cardi B and Offset have officially introduced their latest addition! Meet Wave Set Cephus, who was born in September 2021.

The couple, who initially decided to keep information about their son private, revealed his name on Instagram Thursday — and shared photos of the little guy, who is now seven months old.

“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold!” Cardi B wrote on Twitter alongside a video of a diamond “wave” necklace. “THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”

Wave Set Cephus was born in September 2021.

Wave is Cardi B and Offset’s second child. He joins big sister Kulture, 3, as well as Offset’s children from previous relationships — daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, also 7.

The entire brood appears on the cover of Essence’s latest issue, which features a wide-ranging interview with the rappers, who have been married since 2017.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi B, 29, told Essence. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Offset, 30, added, “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids. It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Essence cover shoot

In the interview, the pair also shared why they kept Wave’s identity private for so long, admitting that internet trolls steered them in that direction. Earlier this year, the parents decided to make Kulture’s Instagram page — which had amassed more than 2 million followers — private due to abusive messages.

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” Cardi B said. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

To them, keeping Wave out of the spotlight for a while was the best solution.

“We want to protect our feelings,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer added, “because we get very, very angry and upset.”

Wave is adorable, just like his sisters and brothers. A beautiful, blended family.