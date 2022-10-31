All The Very Best Celebrity Kids Halloween Costumes This Year

It’s officially All Hallow’s Eve, and these celebrity parents have gone all out with their family Halloween costumes this year. From Khlóe Kardashian’s sweet photos of her two kiddos in snuggly costumes to Bindi Irwin’s family’s costumed ode to The Office, here are some of the best celebrity family Halloween costumes of 2022.

True Thompson & her little brother

For the first time, fans got to see a glimpse of Khlóe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son in an adorable and fluffy tiger costume. Their daughter True, 4, is all smiles in a pink superhero outfit.

kimandnorth/TikTok

The exes even showed up together for the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween bash over the weekend.

Khlóe also shared a sweet photo of True with some fantasy face paint on during the family Halloween party.

KhloeKardashian/Instagrarm

North, Saint, Chicago, & Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four kids played homage to musicians who passed before their time with North as Aaliyah, Chicago as Sade, Saint as Snoop Dogg, and Psalm as Eazy E.

North had several costume changes throughout the weekend, and there was definitely a musical theme! She dressed up with two friends as the members of TLC in the “No Scrubs” music video.

She later went as Michael Jackson (and even wore the hat worn by the musician in his own video).

North’s final look was worthy of a John Carpenter movie with full body prosthetics, which were her idea, according to Kim!

Milla Jovovich & her daughter Dashiel “Dash” Edan Anderson

Milla Jovovich and her daughter are clearly cut out for Halloween! The mother-daughter duo went full zombie to celebrate the season, even though it isn’t as popular in Europe.

Scheana Shay’s Family

The Vanderpump Rules star and her family look comfy and cute in their fuzzy Monsters, Inc. costumes.

Bindi Irwin’s Family

Nothing beats a good group costume, and Bindi Irwin’s family has one that we both fear and love. The animal-loving family dressed up as the cast of The Office that is worthy of all the Dundies.

Stassi Schroeder’s Family

The Vanderpump Rules star and her family dressed as Interview with a Vampire characters. Kudos to her for attempting to get her 21-month-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark to wear the wig a la Kirsten Dunst.

Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Enrique Bastón

Eva Longoria’s son went with the classically cute Jack-O-Lantern.

Vanessa & Nick Lachey’s Family

Just like mom! Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s kids dressed up like characters from one of their favorite TV series: NCIS. Vanessa joined the franchise last year as the first female lead, and it seems like her sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, are her biggest fans.

Jana Kramer’s Kids Jolie Rae & Jace Joseph Caussin

Jana Kramer and her daughter, 6-year-old Jolie Rae, were some serious witches for Halloween. Kramer’s son Jace, 3, dressed as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Ciara & her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson

Ciara and her 5-year-old daughter Sienna looked like superstars as Serena and Venus Williams in their 1999 got milk? ads.

Amanda Stanton’s Family

It’s all just hocus pocus, right? The Bachelor alum and her family look picture perfect as the Sanderson Sisters and Billy.

Shenseea & her son

The Jamaican dancehall artist known for her hits with Tyga and Christina Aguilera had a dabba-dabba-do time dressing as Wilma Flintstone with her son as Fred Flintstone.

Abby De La Rosa’s Family

The primary partner of Nick Cannon isn’t in Kansas anymore! Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, went full Wizard of Oz with her brood.