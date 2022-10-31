Khloé Kardashian thought Halloween weekend was the perfect time to share a glimpse into her life with two kids. The reality star and businesswoman posted the first picture of her 3-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed, on Instagram Sunday.

In the adorable snap, he poses with his big sister, 4-year-old True.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Kardashian wrote, sharing another photo of her baby boy’s tiny Nike sneakers. “(Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over).”

For those who don’t know, Owlette is one of the main characters in Disney Junior’s PJ Masks. Tigger, of course, is the lovable tiger from Winnie the Pooh.

True and her baby brother.

Kardashian, 38, who welcomed her son with ex Tristan Thompson in late July via surrogate, has stayed pretty quiet on her new addition, but recently told Kelly Clarkson that she’s done having kids.

“I wanted both [a girl and a boy], and I think I’m good; the shop is closed,” she admitted to the talk show host, who also has two children. “It’s exciting, it definitely was just a different way. [As] you know, I did surrogacy with the second, and it’s amazing.”

Kardashian added that she’s a bit of a “control freak,” so the experience of surrogacy, although “a blessing,” was tough for her. But, she had reasons she couldn’t carry a second pregnancy and is thankful she now has her son, whose name “is not Snowy” despite True’s nickname for her sibling.

True with her cousin Dream Kardashian.

The Kardashian family celebrated spooky season with a Halloween party on Sunday, and according to a video posted on Kim Kardashian and North West’s TikTok, Thompson, 31, was in attendance.

The NBA star caused a lot of heartache for Kardashian as he welcomed another son, Theo, late last year after having an affair with Maralee Nichols. (His baby boy with Kardashian was conceived before she learned of the cheating scandal.)

During her chat with Clarkson, Kardashian spoke about “learning to un-love” Thompson, saying it’s not easy.

“When something good happened, I would call Tristan. That's what I did. Any little thing, I would share my life with him,” she said, adding that she’s attempting to “reprogram” herself as she co-parents with Thompson. "I know that this isn't the right thing for me, and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn't happen overnight."

For now, Kardashian is looking forward to Christmas, posting a note on her Instagram Stories Sunday that read, “One more day of this Halloween nonsense and then, on November 1st, it’s @mariahcarey music season!!!! Old Saint Nick, I’m waiting.”