No One Is Surprised Chris Evans Was Named Sexiest Man Alive, Including His Mom

‘The Sexiest Man Alive’ by PEOPLE for 2022 has been announced, and it’s noneother than Chris Evans. While the chiseled superhero actor remains humble despite this new accolade, his mother is not. She’s sharing that she’s “not surprised at all” that he was chosen, and why would she be? It is thanks to her contributing genes, after all.

The 41-year-old actor and official heartthrobe told PEOPLE, “My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

Lisa, Chris’s mom, also dished to the mag, “Our family will be beside themselves.”

Looks like Thanksgiving is going to be good in the Evans household this year.

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging,” he joked in the interview.

The Captain America star admits that he has moved away from chasing the thrill of roles and has transitioned to a season that focuses on a higher quality of living, saying, “I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months, and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home.”

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he added. “I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

What does that slower pace look like? Well, Evan is focused on the possibilities of marriage and kids, but he’s not going to share any life changes with the world anytime soon, explaining, “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.”

The Boston native also gave props to his hometown, who contributes to his sense of ‘sexy’ saying, “So much history there! I love the accent. To me, the accent is home. I love the weather. The seasons, the sports teams. But the sexiest thing about Boston... maybe our universities. We've got a lot of good schools. Let's give education a plug, that's damn sexy.”

Evans shared his new title on his Instagram, writing, “Thanks @people!! I think we can all agree that it’s damn near impossible to follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps in any capacity, but I’ll do my best.”

While calling himself ‘sexy’ feels a bit cringe, and honestly most of us would say the same, he said “It is something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then. I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

I think the public is the one who’s lucky, Chris, because you are undoubtedly easy on the eyes.