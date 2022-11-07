Rihanna Says Motherhood Inspired Her To Perform At The Super Bowl

Fans absolutely lost it when Rihanna announced she is headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show back in September. The Savage Fenty founder opened up about the decision to perform less than a year after having her son, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky.

"I feel like it was now or never, really," Rihanna said of performing for the Super Bowl halftime show in a new interview with ExtraTV. "There's this weird sh*t that happens when you become a mom — that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.”

She went on to describe the opportunity as “an entertainer’s dream,” and noted that she wanted to take on this massive performance. (For reference, last year’s Super Bowl racked in a whopping 99.18 million viewers.) “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage,” she explained.

While she was pretty tight-lipped about what her Super Bowl performance will entail, she did gush about how much she is loving motherhood.

“It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it,” she gushed.

She also said that motherhood has changed her, noting that her patience level has drastically increased. “I’m patient now… I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.”

“Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense,” she laughed.

When she was pregnant, Rihanna made headline after headline with her daring maternity wardrobe. Just like she wanted to change the narrative about who is allowed to be sexy with her chic pregnancy looks, she wants people in her postpartum shoes to also feelin’ themselves.

“I want to know that there’s something for me, something for my body… There’s something that was going to work for me,” she said of Savage Fenty. “I think everyone has that perspective, so I don’t want to deny anyone the experience to feel sexy or empowered.” Rihanna’s definitely got empowerment on lock.