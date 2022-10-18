Chrissy Teigen Jokes That Her Family "Moved On" While She Was Out Of Town

Taking a trip without family is such a double-edged source, right? While the time away from being a “mom” can be freeing and a great way to reset, what about the mom guilt? What about the constant wondering if everything is going well without mom there to, well, basically handle everything?

For supermodel and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, it looks like she didn’t need to worry about any of that during her trip away.

The pregnant mother of two took a trip without her husband, singer John Legend, and kids to New York City to attend BravoCon — a convention centered around all things Real Housewives and other Bravo TV shows. Chrissy is known to be a huge Bravo “super fan.”

Seems like she had a bit of FOMO while her family was back in Los Angeles taking adorable family photos without her. She joked on Twitter that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had an adorable color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away.

“Saw these dropped in the shared album. my family has moved on without me,” Teigen tweeted alongside two adorable photos of Legend with their kids — Luna and Miles — dressed to the nines in red, white, and blue ensembles.

The next day, Legend shared the same photos to his Instagram, writing, “Sometimes you gotta [cooooordinate] ❤️🤍💙.”

This isn’t the first time that the family has matched outfits during a photoshoot. A few weeks prior, Legend unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket with an adorable video of Teigen and their kids all rocking the same jacket.

He captioned the post: "Luna, Miles and Mommy approve the new LEGEND jackets!"

The video shows the family taking photos with a disposable camera while all rocking the white jackets that have the word "Legend" written on the back. The jackets were designed by fashion stylist David Thomas. The jackets coincide with the release of Legend’s self-titled 8th studio album.

It seems that if Chrissy does end up taking another solo trip, not only will the kids be in great hands with their dad, but they will also be dressed impeccably.