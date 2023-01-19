Chrissy Teigen Just Shared Her Newborn Daughter’s Name With A Sweet Sibling Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a new addition to the family on Friday, Jan. 13 — and the cookbook author just shared the first sibling snap of son Miles, 4 1/2, and daughter Luna, 6 1/2, with their newborn sister Esti Maxine Stephens.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen captioned a sweet photo of Esti in Miles arms as Luna adoringly looks on.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X,” she closed the caption. Legend first shared the good news to concert-goers the day of Esti’s birth, saying it was a “blessed day.”

According to Nameberry, the name Esti means “star.”

Friends and fans were over the moon for the growing family. “So so happy for you & your family, @chrissyteigen 💗💗 Welcome to the world, Esti! 😍,” wrote Katie Couric. “❤️❤️❤️ amazing congrats to family! Esti!!” wrote fellow food writer David Chang.

“Congratulations !!! Such a Beautiful name and sight to see this. I'm 100% Big Brother Jack is floating above them all. Xox,” said one.

In October 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks. She previously opened up about her decision to terminate the pregnancy, which was putting a risk to her and her baby’s health.

After some rounds of IVF, Teigen revealed that she was expecting again in August 2022. "​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the post. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Congrats again to the growing family!