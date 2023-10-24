Kurt Cobain's Daughter Just Married Tony Hawk's Son And The ‘90s Have Come Full Circle

What would happen if the the children of two of the biggest ‘90s icons ever got married to each other? Well, we might be about to find out. Earlier this month, the daughter of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Hole’s Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, married the son of Tony Hawk, Riley Hawk.

And if that wasn’t enough, the wedding was officiated by none other than R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe!

Who was their flower girl, the bee girl from Blind Melon’s No Rain music video? Geez!

Stipe is Frances’ godfather; her godmother is Drew Barrymore. Of course. It’s not clear if she was at the wedding, though, or what other ‘90s greats were in attendance.

According to TMZ, the pair wed in LA on October 7 after acquiring a marriage license in San Diego. They’ve been dating since the beginning of 2021, and the pair went public in January 2022 when Cobain wrote about their relationship on Instagram.

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” she wrote in a New Year’s post. “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self.”

Among the carousel of pictures are two of Riley, one with her dog and another with her sitting by the ocean with Riley, with his parents nearby on a different couch.

But now, while both are on social media, neither regularly post; and at this point no friends and family have posted pictures of the event, either. It seems that the two are keeping things intensely private, as the famous kids of famous people would probably like to do.

Frances Bean was formerly married to The Eeries bandmember Isiah Silva, who she married in 2014 and divorced in 2016. During the divorce, the two had a legal dispute regarding one of Kurt Cobain’s guitars. This is Riley’s first marriage.

Cobain is primarily an artist and a model, though she also sings from time to time. Hawk is a skateboarder just like dad, though he also dabbles in music and art, too.

Fan reactions to the 90s pop counterculture marriage have been wonderfully funny.

“The 90s are now complete,” one person wrote on X.

“That’s the most 90s sentence ever written, said another.

“Wait what happened? Sorry I was distracted because I can’t find my Cranberries CD,” another quipped.

"The duo were married by engraved platinum slap bracelets and celebrated with catering provided by Orbitz and Taco Bell,” another joked.

But seriously: congratulations to the happy couple.