Baby names can be tricky — you want them to be unique but classic, personal but “normal,” different but not that different. And if you’re a celebrity or an influencer, there’s even more pressure to get things just right when it comes to giving your baby the name it will probably have forever!

And sometimes...it’s a hit and a miss.

That might be the case for social media influencers Cory & Lea (@corysworlddd and @leacharlottexx), who found themselves met with a lot of criticism after announcing the name of their little boy this month.

We won’t keep it from you any longer: the baby is named Adventure.

The pair, who live in Wales and share food and lifestyle content over several channels, have documented their journey toward parenthood with their hundreds of thousands of followers — but got a pretty cold response when they announced their baby’s name in a recent video.

In the video, the pair hold their infant baby while showing just how many comments fans have made about their baby’s name. The camera switches to a picture of their baby in a cute bear onesie with a name embroidered on the bottom: Adventure.

Most of the comments were less than kind.

“I feel sorry for the baby at this point. Absolute ridiculous name,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful baby but adventure? Poor little boy,” another said.

“I love you guys but people seem to forget these children have to grow up with these names and apply for jobs in the real world,” wrote another.

“Poor kid has to go through school being called adventure,” wrote another.

Among the comments, there were a few more accepting people.

“Adventure!!! Oh how I love his name,” exclaimed one.

“Will you call him Addy for short? That would be so cute,” said another.

“Ohhh Adventure — what a powerful, soul-stirring name,” another said. “He’s destined to be a little explorer of life itself — full of courage, curiosity, and light. Such a beautiful choice for a spirit here to remind us all to live boldly.”

Adventure as a baby name is part of a new trend of outdoorsy, adventurous, and nature-focused baby names like Everest, Bear, Hunter, Oakley, Wilder, Tripp, and Cedar. Adventure seems a bit... literal... but maybe, as someone mentioned, there’s a good nickname hidden in there somewhere.

This is not the first time public figures or influencers have found themselves in hot water after a unique baby name pick. Last year, social media couple Matt & Abbey found themselves defending their kid’s name, Koazy. And YouTuber Trisha Paytas has made headlines with her baby names, Malibu Barbie, Elvis, and Aquaman Moses.