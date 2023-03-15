Courteney Cox Got All Her Face Fillers Dissolved Because She Was Tired Of Looking “Fake"

The pressures of Hollywood to be forever youthful looking and basically frozen in time are not lost on Courteney Cox. The Friends alum opened up about how the stigmas behind aging women in her industry (and society in general) caused her to use facial fillers to appear younger. It turned out to be one of her biggest beauty regrets.

Reflecting upon her journey with anti-aging cosmetic procedures, she revealed why getting fillers was a mistake.

Cox appeared on the Gloss Angeles podcast and talked about about her regrets when it comes to injectables. The show's co-hosts — Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan — asked the Scream actor to name and explain her biggest “beauty regret.”

Without hesitation, Cox replied, “Fillers.”

“It’s a domino effect,” she explained further, noting that fillers that turned out to be a “waste of time.”

“You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself,” she continued, adding, “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time.”

Cox also said that she didn’t realize how she was actually looking with her fillers, assuming that the fillers were working.

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older,” she said.

She also mentioned that when she looks back at older photos of herself, she’s shocked at what she sees. “I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can’t believe it,” she said.

She then joked that she wanted to make a post on social media with a “before and after” of her filler removal, but her publicist convinced her otherwise.

“My publicist wouldn’t let me post this, but I wanted to say, like a before or what I was and what I am, and then the caption would be ‘oh this is what my friend was talking about,’” she said, explaining that her friends had made some tough love comments about her face alluding that some of her facial fillers may have even fallen in her face at some point.

“because when someone is talking to you and saying, ‘Babe, I don’t know,’ then you’re like ‘What?! I didn’t do anything here and nothing there’ and you don’t realize that probably floated down,” she concluded.

Cox has opened up about her filler regrets before, revealing to People in 2019 that she used injectable fillers as a way to help her feel better about her appearance. “You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing,” she said at the time.

The star revealed that she started getting injectable fillers because she “wasn’t pleased with myself and the way I looked.”

These days, Cox is walking the red carpet for the premiere of the sixth installment of the iconic Scream movie franchise alongside her 18-year-old daughter, Coco, filler-free and looking better and more confident than ever.