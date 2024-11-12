If there's one thing we can probably all agree on right now, it's that a little escapism couldn't hurt. The urge to hunker down and dissociate is strong, a feeling that only rises as the temps continue to drop. Unfortunately, we're also at that weird in-between time of year when many of our favorite shows are winding down or entering winter break season, leaving us searching for the perfect pastime to zen out. Enter: cozy video games.

What is a cozy video game? Pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a video game that evokes feelings of warmth and comfort. These games embrace finding magic in the mundane. Their worlds are painted in peaceful pastels, soundtracked by chill instrumentals. The focus isn't on winning or completing time-sensitive missions, because cozy games embody the idea that the joy is in the journey. They're basically like the video game version of a soothing cup of tea.

Since we could all use a little soul salve at the moment, we rounded up a collection of the best cozy games out there. Some you've probably heard of, like the super-popular Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Others, like the stunning indie experience that is Neva, might just become your new favorite way to avoid the dystopian hellscape that is our current timeline.

Stardew Valley ConcernedApe/YouTube In Stardew Valley, you’re a city dweller who inherits their grandfather’s farm in a teeny rural town and moves there to start a new life. There is so much to do and see — you can raise animals, grow crops, mine for crystals, forage, decorate your house, and befriend the townspeople (and even get married). It’s slow-paced, rewarding, and perhaps the best farming cozy game out there today. Keep an eye out for the developer’s newest game, Haunted Chocolatier, coming soon. Available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Harvest Moon PlayStation/YouTube The developer of Stardew Valley based it on his love of Harvest Moon, the OG cozy farming video game. The premise is similar, but when your character lands in their new little hometown, it falls to you to help the people rebuild after a major storm took out their lighthouse. It’s got some fun magical elements too, with cute little spirits who can help you around your farm as you advance through the seasons. Available on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Unpacking IGN/YouTube If you find organizing soothing, you’re going to love Unpacking. In this game, you never see any characters or get much information about who exactly you’re unpacking for. But as they move through eight different homes, you learn so much about who they are while you satisfyingly line up their books on shelves. It’s a surprisingly sweet game, honestly. Available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation, Mac, and PC.

Spiritfarer Nintendo/YouTube If cozy, to you, involves magical creatures and fantastical worlds, you have to try Spiritfarer (named one of the best games of 2020). Play as Stella, who is a ferrymaster transporting spirits to the afterlife. You’ll learn to farm, craft, and more to expand your ferry and care for the spirits on board, all while bonding with them and making memories en route to say a final goodbye. Available on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Pokémon Snap IGN/YouTube You don’t have to like the Pokémon franchise (or even know anything about it) to play this game — though obviously, a deep-abiding love for Pikachu will make you enjoy it even more. You’re a budding photographer tasked by a professor to travel to different environments — like active volcanoes, under the sea, and mystical forests, to name a few — and capture new images of Pokémon to aid in his research. You’ll unlock new tools to help you get better shots, and you’ll need to pass through the same areas time after time to truly snap every Pokémon along the route. Available on Nintendo Switch.

Wylde Flowers Studio Drydock A cozy farming witchcore sim? Yes, please! In this oh-so-charming game, twenty-something Tara moves from the city to her Grandma Hazel’s farm in the quaint town of Fairhaven. When she finds out her grandmother is a witch, it kicks off a heartfelt journey for Tara to become the next member of Fairhaven’s secret coven. Diverse characters, top-notch voice acting, and beautiful animation are just a few major draws in this cozy game that lets you live out your best cottage-coded life. Honestly, where else can you farm by day and cast spells by night? Available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Apple Arcade.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD or 3 Nintendo OK, hear me out: Cozy is subjective, right? So, which Luigi’s Mansion you choose depends on your idea of cozy. Both titles have a spooky-cozy vibe since you’re wandering around haunted mansions gobbling up ghosts. If you prefer a little bit of structure, start with Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD. The puzzles, music, and story are fantastic. If you prefer games that feel more free-roam style, Luigi’s Mansion 3 doesn’t have a mission structure (and the graphics are *chef’s kiss*). I also love that you can hang out in the comfort of your own home but also play Luigi’s Mansion online with your friends. Available on Nintendo Switch.

Neva Nintendo You’ll want to spend hours immersed in the visually breathtaking hand-drawn 2D art of Neva, an evocative indie game that chronicles the story of a young woman named Alba and her bond with the game’s titular wolf-deer hybrid. At times, the game feels distinctly melancholy (warning: the opening scene will break your heart a little) as Alba and Neva must travel across four seasons while darkness threatens to take over the world. It’s truly a stunning — albeit emotionally charged — adventure that poignantly explores life, death, and the passing of time. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo You had to know this was coming! When Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped in 2022, it moved over 42 million copies to become one of the best-selling games of the year. And there’s good reason: Its open-ended model of play means you can choose the activities that bring you the most happiness. In a relaxed, slow-paced environment, you can do things like build and decorate your home or fish for a bounty of sea creatures. If you love the original, you’ll definitely be a fan of this iteration. Available on Nintendo Switch.

A Little To The Left Steam Does organizing calm you? Is putting things in order your go-to mode for minimizing anxiety? My friend, you need A Little to the Left so you can stack and sort to your heart’s content. When everything in the real world feels like chaos, how very soothing it is to spend time in a game where you get to solve puzzles and find the perfect place for every little thing. Making the entire experience even cozier is the fact that a beautiful white cat pops up every now and then to bat at things (but don’t worry — it doesn’t untidy your organization too much!). Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Mac, and PC.

Europa Nintendo On one of Jupiter’s moons, an android child named Zee sets out in the lush terraformed paradise in search of answers to questions you don’t yet have at the start of their story. As you find pieces of a journal scattered through the gorgeous landscape, you come to realize that Zee’s connection to this land comes from their father Adam, who has since passed away. A love letter to both travel and the journey we go on in our grief, Europa will move you in more ways than one. Available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Mac, and PC.

So, which cozy game do you plan on burrowing into first? Don’t forget to grab an oversized blanket and a hot cuppa something before you sit down.