Watch A Baby Crowd Surf To Meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

While fans usually throw flowers when their favorite performer is on stage, one dad had a totally different (and slightly insane) idea. During a press event in Mexico for the new DC film, Black Adam, one spectator decided to hand off his instant daughter to total strangers and have her crowd surd her way to actor and star of the DC film, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In the video posted to Johnson’s Instagram, you can see the baby girl, wrapped in a pink blanket, looking completely clueless and well, like a baby, make her way up to the stage after being passed off from stranger to stranger.

When she finally makes her way into Johnson’s arms, he is wide-eyed and all smiles, gently holding her.

“Our BLACK ADAM Tour has been electric, fun, and emotional,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “People do cry and they hand me things — I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby.”

“Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift.”

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“This beautiful, serene, present, and trusting angel is Luciana,” he went on, adding, “One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her.”

He later shared another video of clips from his appearance in Mexico, in which he calls out to the audience, “Mexico, I want to introduce you to someone very special — our biggest fan, Luciana.”

The viral video was met with mixed reviews. While everyone seemingly loved The Rock’s response and found the moment to be sweet, others were questioning just what in the hell this dad was thinking.

One user on Twitter shared the video and wrote, “Someone passed their baby through a crowd of strangers so that The Rock could hold her. Y’all are insane.”

Maybe the moment felt sweet (but insane) because Johnson himself is a dad and a proud one at that. Earlier this year, rumors spread that the former WWE wrestler was going to make a 2024 presidential run. However, he has officially put those rumors to rest.

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning appearance, Johnson said that running for president is “off the table” for him because he’d rather spend his free time with hid kids.

“I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it,” he said. “I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”