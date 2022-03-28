The Rock Adorably Swoops To The Rescue In Daughter’s Ponytail Emergency

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson definitely knows what he’s doing when it comes to his daughter’s hair. The muscled movie star and former WWE wrestler once again showed himself to be a hands-on dad with a gentle touch.

At their visit to the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii on Sunday, Johnson worked against the breeze to scoop the curls of his daughter Jasmine, 6, into a ponytail so that a lei could be placed around her neck. Johnson posted a video of the moment to Instagram, set to the song ‘Sweet Pea’ by Amos Lee.

“Train ain’t leaving the station until daddy rocks out a ponytail for Jazzy 🥰,” he wrote.

“Don’t let the bald look fool you, daddy’s pizony tizzails are the shizzit 😉👧🏽👊🏾.”

Johnson is also father to Tia, 4, with his wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, and shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The Rock has flexed his dad muscles on social media before. Whether it’s a shaving cream prank, a touching reflection on Valentine’s Day cards, or a tea party, Johnson is proud to display his parenting moments for the public.

In addition to teaching his daughters that he’ll always be there for them, the Polynesian actor, who voiced demigod Maui in Disney’s Polynesian-inspired hit musical Moana, wants his kids to take pride in their cultural heritage.

In a later post, Johnson shared video of the send-off his family received from their Sunday visit to the cultural center. “They are singing us away,” Johnson says in the video. “My heart is full with pride.”

“Our Polynesian people sang and danced us off as we drove away after a soulful visit to our @polynesianculturalctr here in Hawaii,” Johnson wrote on his Instagram post.

“If you can’t see their tears in this vid (or ours), you can certainly FEEL them coming thru. That’s our culture. It’s a feeling. A pride. A love. A power. A MANA. We love you guys and proud of all of you for the amazing cultural work you’re doing.”

Mana is a Hawaiian word that roughly translates into English as ‘power,’ but also refers to the life energy that flows through all things — biceps that could lift a car, perhaps, or tuck small curls into a tiny elastic.