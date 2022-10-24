Exciting news for Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold! The dancer is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick, she announced on Monday.

“We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of photos. Arnold also said that her daughter Sage, who turns 2 on November 2, “cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Lindsay, Sam and Sage.

In a YouTube video, Arnold detailed her pregnancy journey and shared how her experience has been so far.

“We started trying to get pregnant back in January so it took almost 10 months, which I know is not a long time. It felt like forever for me, but I know there are people who deal with even longer periods of time and my heart just goes out to everybody,” she said. “But it was tough because, mentally, I didn’t think that would happen.”

Arnold’s pregnancy comes after she revealed that she’d be sitting out of DWTS Season 31 this fall as she did “what I feel is best for myself and my family.” She had been a pro dancer on the show for more than a decade, most recently teaming up with The Bachelor star Matt James last year.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list,” she began a lengthy post about her departure. “As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around.”

She continued, “All this being said it's so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS. Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it and know that it is the right thing to do.”

Lindsay and her family.

Arnold recently became an aunt for the first time as her sisters Jensen and Brynley, also dancers, welcomed babies Brooks and Quincy, respectively. Arnold’s DWTS co-star and friend Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first child with husband and fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Everyone is so sweet, and so excited for us,” Arnold said of her DWTS pals, whom she visited a few weeks back for a live show.

So many “dancing” babies!