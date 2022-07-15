A big ballroom-sized congratulations goes out to Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who are expecting their first child together! The couple announced their pregnancy news on Friday alongside a glamorous maternity photo shoot.

"The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson, 28, told People of their exciting new chapter. "But everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."

Johnson, who’s due in January 2023, detailed exactly when she got pregnant — during a birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April.

“We got home and about two weeks later I was like, 'Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven't started my period yet.' So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive," she said.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s maternity shoot.

The dancer shared the news with her husband, Chmerkovskiy, 36, by gifting him a pair of Baby Jordans in a regular sized Nike box. "He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it," she said. "He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless."

Johnson said she can’t wait to see the “selfless, loving and patient” Chmerkovskiy become a dad, as he is already the “favorite uncle” to his nieces and nephews, including his brother Max Chmerkovskiy’s 5-year-old son, Shai.

Val shared a sonogram photo on Instagram.

Chmerkovskiy hopes to compete in the upcoming Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, but Johnson will, of course, sit out as she’s been focusing on her health and well-being throughout her first trimester.

“I love to work out. I love to dance. But I've just made it a priority for myself to really make a shift and to prioritize the baby and what was happening and all of these new changes,” she told People. "One of the best things for me was finding peace and not having to feel like I needed to be so busy and insanely active. I think I'm just giving my body the necessary rest. I think that's the best thing I can do for myself. It's also just taught me that I can be okay with downtime. I don't need to overwork myself."

There’s certainly been a baby boom among DWTS cast members as dancers Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Sharna Burgess have all recently welcomed new additions. And Johnson’s sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd has been open and honest about her experience with miscarriage and her IVF journey to expand her family.

“I am SO grateful to have your love and guidance in my life,” Johnson wrote in a birthday post to Murgatroyd on July 14. “Thank you for showing me the ropes in ‘Hollywood,’ being my therapist and person to vent to, making me laugh until I cry, and giving me the cutest nephew to love and adore. This is YOUR year, I can feel it!!!”