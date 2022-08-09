Tell me you're a dad without telling me your dad. David Beckham recently attended The Wknd concert in Miami and brought his daughter Harper, 11. And just like any other family, Beckham broke out the Dad Moves, and Harper couldn’t help but rib for it more than a little bit.

Harper sang her heart out to every song, and recorded the experience on her phone like a true Gen Z preteen. She also got proof that David did indeed know the lyrics, though delayed and off key, and the pair laughed together while dancing in their seats. The highlight of the footage, though, was Harper imitating her dad’s dance moves, which he found just as hilarious as the rest of us.

Beckham, who’s always been a good sport when it comes to not taking himself too seriously, started his caption with “Embarrassing dad moment,” which featured a carousel of videos of the soccer star singing along and being playful with Harper behind the camera.

“Timing was a little off, but we got there in the end, and I made HarperSeven laugh 😂 @theweeknd WOW, what a show #Miami 💜 THAT SMILE 😊,” he added.

Honestly, can he get any hotter — I mean sweeter?

One commenter shared, “Stop pretending it’s all for Harper 😂❤,” while another gushed, “The happiness on Harper’s face says it all. Live music = that kind of joy 🤩.”

They aren’t wrong — this pair is a total vibe.

Beckham shared another video of the night, and this one caught Harper mocking her dad’s moves, captioning the video, “I know I posted one video, but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham 😂 #HarperSeven ❤️ @theweeknd 💙.

Followers couldn’t get enough of their bond and banter on camera, commenting, “Oh, I love your relationship it’s soooo sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “Harper Seven is deffo trumping dad’s moves! Too cute! Bless her.😍❤️.”

This isn’t the first time we have seen these two have the best time together, the proud dad shares moments on his Instagram regularly with Harper, and their recent hobby has been their shared love for the game of soccer. In a post that sent well wishes to England Women Soccer Team during the semi-finals, Beckham added, “We're all excited to see it, and I know there's one person who's really excited to see it, and that's my daughter Harper. Thank you for inspiring her, and good luck, girls.”

Aside from putting “See The Weeknd” on my bucket list, I’ll be adding “Learn to dance like Harper imitating David Beckham” as well.