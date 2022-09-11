David Bowie's Daughter Shares Throwback Video Singing With Her Dad

It’s been over five years (what a surprise!) since David Bowie passed away, but his legacy and love of music still shines on through his family. Bowie’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, 22, shared a sweet video of herself as a child sitting on the late musician’s lap while singing a very Bowie rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

“My wizard of oz💚” Jones captioned the video, which she recorded from her laptop. The 22-year-old laughs as she watches the old video of her and her father doing a heavy vibrato as they belt out the Judy Garland classic from The Wizard of Oz.

Many Bowie fans commented on the clip, thanking Lexi for sharing such a sweet and intimate moment with the world. This isn’t the first time Lexi has paid homage to her late father. Back in February 2021, she shared a photo of Bowie deadpanning the camera and holding a balloon while sitting at a table with the computer-printed sign “Happy Birthday LEXI!!” with the simple caption “rad dad.”

She also has a tattoo dedicated to her dad. Lexi and Iman both got tattoos on the two-year anniversary of Bowie’s passing. Iman got a dagger with the name “David” over it on her ankle, and Lexi got a dreamy crescent moon with the script “Daddy xx 1947-2016.”

Bowie welcomed Lexi with wife, supermodel Iman, to whom he was married from 1992 until his death in 2016. Bowie privately battled liver cancer for 18 months before succumbing to the disease. Although Lexi is the only child from Iman and Bowie’s marriage, both the model and musician had children from previous relationships. Lexi is half-siblings with Duncan Jones (51), Bowie’s son from his first marriage to Angie Bowie, and Zulekha Haywood (44), Iman’s daughter from her marriage to Spencer Haywood.

In 2021, Lexi had asked her mom if she would ever remarry following Bowie’s passing. The supermodel relayed the conversation to PEOPLE, saying that she will not get remarried: “I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'"

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present,” she added. "Through my memory, my love lives."