David Harbour Spends Quality Time With Stepdaughter Ethel At NBA Game in NYC

Is there anything more endearing than good stepdad energy? David Harbour hit the Knicks game this week with the most precious arm candy in hand — his stepdaughter, Ethel. The actor has naturally taken on his role as a bonus parent since marrying singer Lily Allen and now happily bonds her children, Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 10.

The duo sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and they were very loving and affectionate towards each other while enjoying the game. Both were dressed casually, Harbour in all black with some vertical patterning on his chest, and Ethel in a black and white striped long sleeve.

The “Hopper” star met Allen in 2019, and, after a brief year of dating, the pair surprised the world with an elopement in Vegas, without any news of an engagement. According to the timeline of their relationship provided by Bustle, David and Lily met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

He was shooting a film in London, playing a Russian character. He had the name Karl Marx tattooed on his fingers,” Allen shared.

While describing their first date, she gushed, “There’s this middle table in the middle section that’s underneath a [massive, restaurant-defining] clock, and I remember looking at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, you know? And, by the way, it was my first date ever. I had never been on a date! I was so anxious. He was, like, ‘Have you been here before?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I love this place, my kids love the pancakes here,’ and he was, like, ‘Oh, you have kids?’”

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2020, Harbour admits that dating someone with kids was a new thing for him but something he was finally ready for, saying, “I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times. [But] making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult.”

“It's a cliché that we make fun of constantly in television and in books, and I had always watched it with a grain of salt going, 'Eh, whatever, it's not the real deal,’” he continued. “And now I am in it. That sort of hits it on the head.”

What a sweet blended family!