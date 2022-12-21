Demi Moore Announces She’s Entering Her “Hot Kooky Unhinged Grandma Era”

Demi Moore is going to be a grandmother! The actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, announced her first pregnancy on Instagram this week.

This will be the first grandchild for both Moore and Willis, who were married from 1987 to 2000.

Willis, 34, and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced the news publicly with a slideshow of adorable bump photos, including a photo of Thomas with his hands wrapped around Willis’ pregnant stomach giving it a kiss. The caption is just a simple emoji of a tiny bean sprout.

The actor and the musician officially came out as a couple in November 2022. However, Thomas was not shy about saying how he felt about Willis when he sent birthday wishes to her on his Instagram back in August 2022.

“In the short time we've been together you have filled my life with joy and peace,” he wrote in August 2022. “Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you. You're a magical human. I'm so glad you came into my life.”

Once the couple announced their pregnancy, well wishes for the parents-to-be came flooding in, including Willis’ mom, Demi Moore.

Already thrilled at the idea of adding a bundle of joy to their blended family, Moore shared their announcement post on her social media, noting how excited she was to be a grandmother. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's maternity photos.

Rumer's sister Scout LaRue Willis also added, “I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party.”

While the couple has not revealed the sex of the baby yet, Rumer’s dad Bruce made it clear that he had high hopes for adding another male into the blended family.

“My dad puts pressure on me," Willis said during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk. “Over the quarantine, he was like, ‘So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.’ It's a lot of women obviously.”

She also explained that while she desired children, at the time, she wanted to wait until she felt ready. “It's important to wait,” she added. “I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, and building a real foundation.”

Willis and Moore have really set up a stable example of what family can look like — even if it comes from divorce. The formerly married couple, who split in 2000, have always presented a united front for their kids, who also include daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah Belle, 28.

The large, blended family even got together recently to celebrate the holiday season. Moore posted an adorable holiday photo of the entire family posing in front of their Christmas tree.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” she captioned the group shot.

Can’t wait to see next year’s holiday family photo with a new bundle of joy! Congratulations to the entire Willis-Moore family!