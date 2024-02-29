Fans of the ‘90s cult-classic comedy Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead will now have a new version of the film to enjoy (or balk at depending on how you feel about the ever-popular remake genre). The first teaser trailer for the new film debuted, which is a reimagining of the 1991 film of the same name.

Simone Joy Jones takes on the role previously played by Christina Applegate.

The cast additionally includes Nicole Richie, June Squibb, Donielle Tremaine Hensley, Jermaine Fowler and Ms. Pat, plus newcomers Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy and Tyriq Withers.

According to a synopsis, Jones plays Tanya Crandell, a 17-year-old who “can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall.”

“But when her mom decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (played by June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Richie).”

"Juggling work, family and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom," the synopsis adds.

SMiZE Productions, Tyra Banks’ production company, along with Treehouse Pictures produced the new film, made in partnership with BET+’s Original Films.

Wade Allain-Marcus directed the reboot from a script by Ted Lasso writer Chuch Hayward.

The original film, starring Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy and Josh Carles, was released in 1991 to little acclaim. The film grossed $25 million against a $10 million budget.

However, as years have gone on, the film became a huge cult favorite in the following decades with fans constantly dropping iconic lines from the movie including, “I’m right on top of that, Rose” which is also teased in the 2024 film’s trailer.

So far, reactions have been mixed in regards to the news of the remake. Comments on the trailer’s page range from pure blind rage to confusion over yet another remake, accusing movie houses of never having an original idea. It seems that fans of the film are protective of the O.G. movie, noting the nostalgia remains in their heart, despite the lackluster performance in the ‘90s.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is in theaters April 12.