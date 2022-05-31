Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Is Convinced He's Definitely Not Maui From 'Moana'

If there’s one thing you can count on in the volatile world of toddlerhood, it's their relentless certainty in categories of knowledge that their parents know nothing about. Celebrity dads are no exception, and Dwayne Johnson is sharing his daughter’s stance on her dad’s career, which can’t possibly be more than The Rock.

The Black Adam actor shared a sweet video on Instagram of him and his daughter, Tiana, 4, having a tea party at her pink kid's table complete with a miniature pink and lavender tea set as they drank real tea with “Sweet Pea” by Amos Lee playing over the video.

“Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties 🍵 🫖 have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective,” he said.

The 50-year-old often highlights the little things with glimpses of his family life, as he shared in this post, “My ‘why’ becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will.”

In what seems like an ongoing dispute between Tiana and her famous dad, the wrestler-turned-actor-and-producer joked, “And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI🪝from one of her favorite Disney movies, MOANA! She always says, ‘Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock.’”

Dwayne is your quintessential girl dad, and he wouldn't have it any other way. In a post celebrating his own birthday, he proudly shared “I walked thru the door to a huge D.A.D. surprise made out of 🌹and they jumped in my arms in their little Polynesian dresses.”

He continued by saying, “Every man wants a son, but everyone man NEEDS a daughter.”

This is clearly a segue to a merch drop of daddy/daughter tees, and the world is ready and waiting.

He shares his eldest daughter, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, to whom he was married from 1997 to 2008. Johnson remarried in 2019 and is currently raising two daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 4 with spouse Lauren Hashian.