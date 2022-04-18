Can you imagine having The Rock on hand to coach you through hitting a piñata? That was the scene this past weekend at the birthday party of the former WWE wrestler’s youngest daughter. And things did not end well for one mermaid piñata.

The doting father posted photos of the mermaid-themed festivities from the weekend, captioning them, “Big Easter/Tia’s birthday weekend!!!”

In the first shots, he first crouches and then kneels down to feed Tiana, his youngest, a bite of birthday cake.

“She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is,” writes Johnson, “and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop — meaning I have to stop doing what I’m doing when she says… ‘Daddy feed me’😂🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾”

In the background is a massive mylar balloon in the shape of a mermaid. Tiana, who is Johnson’s youngest — he also shares Jasmine, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone, 20, with ex Dany Garcia — is wearing a shimmering pink and blue mermaid dress to match.

In another shot, Johnson holds Tiana in his arms to give her a good angle for whacking an Ariel-style mermaid piñata with red hair and a green tail. Johnson doesn’t specify who delivers the fatal blow, but subsequent photos reveal a missing body.

“Then the Mermaid piñata takes a beating until it’s just a hanging head 🪅🧜🏾‍♀️🤣💀Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love!My greatest joy is being your daddy.

Johnson frequently posts candid shots of himself with his daughters and his musings on parenthood. And while his piñata coaching is surely first rate, Johnson takes equal pride in his mastery of more typically girly tasks, like fixing ponytails, painting nails, and playing tea party.

Johnson has spoken about the kind of parent he hopes to be for his girls, telling Extra in 2019, “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”