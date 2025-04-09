Easter traditions are pretty much the same for every family — dye some eggs, have an egg hunt, eat some ham — but we don’t talk enough about Easter movies. Christmas and Halloween (and even Thanksgiving and the 4th of July) are known for their movie nights, but it’s time we start celebrating the wide variety of Easter movies available. From fun, classic characters like Charlie Brown and Yogi Bear to extremely dramatic and religious-themed movies, there is something out there for everybody to watch on Easter. And whether you want to host a movie night for your family or just watch your own comfort movie on the couch, this list of Easter movies has you covered.

My husband is the one who actually started me on an Easter movie tradition. Our first Easter together, he told me his family always watched The Ten Commandments, starring Charlton Heston, on Easter night. This was new to me, but now, seeing that every basic cable channel shows this movie when it can on Easter and that it’s a whole thing for other people, it makes sense — and it’s become our Easter tradition, too. There’s nothing like putting our kids to bed, rifling through their Easter baskets for the good chocolate, and watching Charlton Heston as Moses.

But there are also plenty of family-friendly movies on here that your kids will love, and whether you see Easter as a religious holiday or not, you can find something to make the holiday your own here.

Easter Parade A splashy technicolor musical from 1948, Easter Parade is one of those sweet, feel-good movies the whole family can watch. Starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, there’s a bit of a love square, a whole lot of singing and dancing, and chocolate bunnies. You just can’t go wrong with this one. You can stream Easter Parade on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments is a 1956 movie spectacular, once hailed as “the greatest event in motion picture history.” Starring Charlton Heston as Moses, Yul Brynner as Ramses II, and Anne Baxter as Nefretiri, the movie was directed by Cecil B. Demille and was a huge splash. Following the first five books of the Bible, the movie tells the story of Moses and how he came to receive the Ten Commandments from God. It’s obviously a deeply religious choice, but it always feels appropriate to watch on Easter weekend. You can stream The Ten Commandments on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Peter Rabbit Based upon the classic Beatrix Potter tales, Peter Rabbit is a 2018 film starring James Corden as Peter, with Rose Byrne, Sam Neill, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste rounding out the cast. It’s Easter-themed (*obviously*), but this is one family film you could watch all year long. You can stream Peter Rabbit on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

A Walton Easter It just doesn’t get more wholesome than A Walton Easter. This 1997 film takes viewers — along with John-Boy and his pregnant wife — back to Walton’s Mountain to help celebrate John and Olivia’s 40th wedding anniversary. Of course, the longer John-Boy stays there, the more he becomes convinced he should leave NYC and settle his new family back at home. It’s sweet, lovely, and extremely corny: the perfect Easter movie. You can stream A Walton Easter on YouTube.

Hop Hop is one of those family movies that adults actually enjoy, too, with jokes straight over the kids’ heads and an all-star cast that includes James Marsden, Kaley Cuoco, and Hank Azaria. It’s all about a bunny whose life plan was to succeed his father as the Easter Bunny — but he’s got big Hollywood dreams instead. You can stream Hop on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown! My kids love any Charlie Brown movie, and it’s clear after the success of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! and A Charlie Brown Christmas, producers knew they needed to hit all the major holidays. It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown! is a pretty great one, and it even has some funny callbacks between Linus and Sally about the Great Pumpkin. You can stream It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown! on Apple TV.

Rise of the Guardians Another kid movie secretly meant for grown-ups, Rise of the Guardians is a pretty hilarious tale of childhood legends like the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and Jack Frost coming together to protect children. This is another star-studded cast, including Isla Fisher, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, and Jude Law. You can stream Rise of the Guardians on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Prince of Egypt If The Ten Commandments feels a little too big for an Easter family movie night, try giving The Prince of Egypt a try. This 1998 animated film tells the story of Moses, too, and has an incredible cast of ‘90s stars, including Val Kilmer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ralph Fiennes, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Helen Mirren, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Phew. You can stream The Prince of Egypt on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ to Town If you feel like a holiday just isn’t the same without some claymation, you’re in luck — there is a 1977 film titled The Easter Bunny is Comin’ to Town that reunites the production company Rankin/Bass with Fred Astaire as narrator, just like in your favorite Christmas claymation film. Much like the origin story of Santa Claus, this one includes an orphaned bunny and a town that needs a little extra cheer, and it is delightful. You can stream The Easter Bunny is Comin’ to Town on Prime Video.

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade A short film from the Ice Age universe, Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade is an Easter-themed story of Manny, Sid, Diego, and the rest of the crew on the very first egg hunt. Silly and fun, it's a nice, easy, hold-their-attention kind of Easter movie. You can stream Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade on Disney+ and Prime Video.

Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter If you cry every time you read Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare’s story in Guess How Much I Love You, you’ll really love their Easter adventures in Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter. This is the ultimate cozy watch and is soft, sweet, and just adorable. You can stream Guess How Much I Love You: An Enchanting Easter on Prime Video and Peacock.

Easter Sunday A hilarious comedy from Jo Koy, Easter Sunday is all about Koy coming home to celebrate Easter with his large — and slightly dysfunctional — Filipino-American family. Hijinks, of course, ensue, and anybody who’s ever had a family gathering will find humor in the story. It’s rated PG-13, but I think is a pretty good one to show your tweens and teens. You can stream Easter Sunday on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Dog Who Saved Easter A very sweet movie starring a perfect yellow labrador (yes, we needed more of these), The Dog Who Saved Easter is a totally wholesome and extremely corny family movie. Starring Mario Lopez as Zeus, the dog, this movie is part of a whole series of Zeus saving a bunch of holidays — and your kids will love them. You can stream The Dog Who Saved Easter on Tubi and Prime Video.

Peppa Pig: The Easter Bunny You know Peppa Pig has to have an Easter movie, right? Peppa Pig: The Easter Bunny is exactly what you’d expect from the kid-favorite show, with an Easter egg hunt, a search for the Easter Bunny, and more springtime adventures. You can stream Peppa Pig: The Easter Bunny on Prime Video.

Yogi the Easter Bear For a nice ‘90s throwback, you can also show your kids Yogi the Easter Bear this holiday. Created in 1994 (and the last Yogi Bear media until 2000), this one features some hijinks with Yogi and his pals as Jellystone Park hosts an Easter Jamboree. It’s only about 46 minutes long and is a fun one to watch together as a family. You can stream Yogi the Easter Bear on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Dora’s Easter Adventure What could be better than Dora the Explorer going on epic adventures in her Easter Sunday best? In Dora’s Easter Adventure, Swiper grabs the Hip-Hop Bunny’s basket, and Dora and Boots have to save the holiday. It’s silly and bright and fun — a nice choice for an Easter movie night. You can stream Dora’s Easter Adventure on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

The King of Kings Want to take your family to the actual theater to see an Easter movie this year? Inspired by Charles Dickens’ The Life of Our Lord children’s book, The King of Kings from Angel Studios follows Dickens as he narrates the biography of Jesus Christ to his son, Walter (and his cat, Willa). It’s a religious choice, yes, but it’s full enough of adventure, imagination, and positive messaging that it feels like a good option even if you’re more secular. Plus, the cast is stacked, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Roman Griffin Davis, Ben Kingsley, and Forest Whitaker, with a song by Kristin Chenoweth. You can buy tickets to see The King of Kings in theater on Fandango.

Honestly, any springtime movie is a great choice to watch on Easter weekend, but hopefully you’ll find some inspiration from this list, whether you’re watching it with your kids or on your own.