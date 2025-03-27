Dyeing Easter eggs is always one of my favorite holiday traditions, and a classic to boot, but let’s be real — I am less than thrilled at the idea of spending $6 on a dozen eggs. And with three kids, you know I need more than 12. We’re talking $18 in eggs that nobody’s going to feel great about eating in a few days when the inside is stained with our purple-dyed fingers.

But luckily, we don’t have to let this tradition go just because eggs are ridiculously expensive right now. There are some DIY and super easy ways to dye Easter eggs, even without actual eggs. Honestly, some of these ideas are so genius, I can’t believe I’m waiting until now to try them. Plastic white eggs that I don’t have to worry about cracking in the saucepan as I boil or getting smashed to the ground by my toddler? Cheap options so that I can buy enough for each of my kids to dye eggs without anyone screaming or fighting? Easter eggs that have been decorated and we actually want to eat? Oh yeah, this is the way.

Dye Plastic Eggs Walmart 12-Count Easter Dyeable Eggs $1.98 see on walmart This seems like a no-brainer, but I’m ashamed to say I had no idea plastic white eggs like this existed. And for less than $2/dozen, every kid can get their own pack to dye to their heart’s content. Plus, you can save them for next year’s decorations and just keep adding more eggs! These are also great for making Easter wreaths, garlands, etc.

Marbled Air-Dry Clay Eggs A Beautiful Mess I love these air-dry Easter eggs so much from A Beautiful Mess. These are meant to be used as Easter basket tags, but you could easily just make a whole bunch for a centerpiece or tablescape. Using colored air-dry clay is so smart, but if you wanted to, you could use white air-dry clay and paint the eggs after.

This Wooden Egg Painting Kit Paper Source Kid Made Modern Egg Painting Kit $29.99 $20.99 see on paper source Back in 2020, my girls and I tried this Kid Made Modern egg painting kit, and it’s become one of my favorite decorations to pull out every year. The eggs are wooden, but the entire set comes with paint and accessories like googly eyes and pom poms so kids can get super creative. I found that my kids spent way more time decorating these than they did dyeing traditional eggs, and it was a major win for all of us. I love setting them out every year around the house.

Make Edible & Dyeable Eggs If your kids really want the act of dipping an egg into dye, why not try whipping up these peanut butter eggs from Crowded Kitchen? Using basic ingredients to make the peanut butter egg, you can then use white chocolate chips and dye options to dip the eggs and make the world’s cutest dessert.

Paper Mache Plastic Eggs I’m all about using what you have, so if you’ve got a load of plastic eggs, consider turning them into paintable eggs with this paper mache DIY from @sibster on Instagram. It’s super low-cost and easy, and your kids (and you!) will love the entire process.

Decorate Easter Egg-Shaped Sugar Cookies Ahead of Thyme If you want the most adorable Easter eggs — and ones you’ll actually want to eat — please make these Easter egg sugar cookies from Ahead of Thyme. They are so adorable and super easy to put together. Plus, your kids will love decorating their own set with sprinkles, frosting, and cookie decorations.

Paint Big Wooden Easter Eggs Target Mondo Llama 3ct Wooden Eggs Painting Kit $5 see on target The small wooden eggs are great, but if your kids like a bigger surface area (hello, toddlers) or you want their painting to make a larger impact, you can buy this Mondo Llama 3-count Easter egg craft kit. With three large, flat wooden Easter eggs, you’ve got plenty of space to be creative.

Forever grateful that Easter eggs can still be part of our Easter traditions — even if we aren’t hardboiling them.