Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Welcome A Second Daughter

Okay, so it’s just a picture of socks. But despite getting not very much information from pop sensation Ed Sheeran, we do know that that he and his wife, consultant Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second child into the world — another baby girl.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” writes Sheeran, 31. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

The picture is unfortunately not so much a picture of a baby as it is a picture of a tiny white pair of newborn socks laying on a cute brown ombre basketweave blanket — but also you have to understand privacy.

This is not the first time the couple has announced the birth of a baby via tiny footwear and crocheted keepsakes. In September 2020, they announced the birth of their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica, in the same way — although the socks and blanket were different colors. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That time Ed wrote: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Sheeran opened up about being a parent in during the holidays on Ellen, where he explained that becoming a dad has given him a greater purpose in life.

At the time he said that music used to be his only purpose, but that being a dad, “has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Sheeran and Seaborn have been friends for most of their lives, but didn’t start dating until they were reunited by a mutual friend in 2015. They got engaged in 2018 and has a top secret wedding not long after — as privacy as always been a high priority to the couple.

Happy wishes to the new family of four!