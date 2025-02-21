Back in the ‘90s, Julia Roberts was the queen of romantic comedies. Whether she was making Hugh Grant fall in love with her in Notting Hill or sabotaging nuptials in My Best Friend’s Wedding (or even her own nuptials in Runaway Bride), this woman had a monopoly on epic on-screen romances. However, I would argue that one of her strongest partnerships took place in an entirely different movie genre. I’m referring to her character’s relationship with George in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich.

Now, by all accounts, Erin Brockovich is a far cry from a romantic comedy. In fact, most of the based-on-a-true-story movie centers around the takedown of a greedy corporation in their attempt to cover up the water contamination of a small town. But within that fight for justice, viewers get to see glimpses into Erin’s personal life, including when and how she met her nanny-turned-boyfriend, George, played by Aaron Eckhart.

And now, after a recent rewatch of the film, I’ve found myself swooning over how truly great this guy was — as a partner, father figure, and overall human being.

He Loved Her Kids

When they first meet, Erin takes him to be a dangerous, tough guy who owns a motorcycle. So when he starts flirting with her, she’s confident that learning about her three kids will drive him away instantly. But the opposite happens. Not only is it not a deal breaker for him, but he goes on to become their full-time nanny, looking after the kids while Erin’s busy at the law firm. He’s sweet and caring and comes to really love all three of her kids as if they were his own. When Beth started talking, the way he described the moment to Erin and the amount of pride in his voice was just so sweet.

Now that I’m a parent myself, seeing how devoted he is to these little ones is more romantic than any candlelit dinner or piece of jewelry I can think of. George is single-handedly breaking down patriarchal stereotypes, and I’m so here for it.

He Supported Her Career

For the most part, George was extremely supportive of Erin’s dedication to her job. He understood that what she was doing was important, not only to her but to a lot of other people who were depending on her. And while they definitely struggled with this dynamic at times, it was never out of malice or intimidation. He began to feel underappreciated and more like a babysitter than a partner. Meanwhile, Erin didn’t want to give up doing something she was proud of and good at — especially since she had catered to other men’s wants and needs in the past. She wanted to put herself first for a change, and he wanted her to acknowledge that what he was doing at home was important as well.

Both made valid points, and even though he ended up breaking things off with her, he never lost his temper or made any insulting remarks. He was disappointed it didn’t work out, but underneath the hurt feelings, he was clearly proud of Erin and cared deeply for her and her family.

He Was Reliable

Before they even really knew each other, the sitter dropped the kids off unexpectedly at her house when she wasn’t home: He was there to look after them. When they were together and she needed someone to look after the kids while she was traveling or in meetings or working late? He was there. After they broke up but she needed someone to take care of the kids for several days during a crucial point in the case? He was there. Regardless of what was going on in their relationship, this guy was there when she needed him. Every. Single. Time. On behalf of women everywhere, let me just say — that’s sexy AF.

Ultimately, George was the ideal partner in every way that counted and the type of man that everyone deserves to have in their corner.